Melissa Benoist Responds to Jeb Bush’s “Supergirl Is Hot” Comment

In an interview on CBS’s morning news show “CBS This Morning,” Melissa Benoist teased Supergirl, premiering tonight on the channel, but she also addressed one of the weirder news stories of the last week around the character and her portrayal. While she and the producers have been trying to talk about the way the character can inspire, especially for young girls, Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush unfortunately changed the conversation with a comment about her being his favorite because the actress is “hot.”

“I heard about it, but I don’t know how I feel about it,” she said with a laugh. “I’m glad he’s excited to watch the show.” The actress was visibly uncomfortable and moved the conversation back to where she wants it. “I really want to reach young girls, and be a role model for them.”

The rest of the interview is mostly a primer for Supergirl as a character, stuff our readers certainly know by now, but Benoist did talk about making the character “her own” and that it’s “about time” for a female hero to get the spotlight once more.

Supergirl premieres tonight on CBS at 8:30pm ET/PT.