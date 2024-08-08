Michelle Pfeiffer to Star in Yellowstone Spinoff Madison

Ant-Man and the Wasp star Michelle Pfeiffer will headline Madison, a new Yellowstone spinoff series from super-producer Taylor Sheridan. The three-time Academy Award nominee will also serve as executive producer on the series, which centers on a New York City family who relocate to Montana. The working title was “2024,” and while the synopsis does not make it immediately clear whether the series is set in the present day, some reports are indicating that’s the case. If it were to be set in the present day, it would likely signal a radical tonal shift from other Yellowstone shows, which are set between the Civil War and the Great Depression.

Variety, who broke the news, quoted Paramount as saying that the new series follows a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana, and that “the series is a heartfelt study of grief and human connection.” Earlier in development, Paramount was said to be in talks with Matthew McConaughey to star.

“Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace,” said Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO and the president and CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios. “She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the Yellowstone universe, Madison, from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan.”

News of the latest spinoff comes as Paramount prepares its final episodes of the main Yellowstone series, which will air in November. Series star Kevin Costner, who was key to making the show a pop culture phenomenon, will not appear in the final batch of episodes, having failed to come to a deal with Paramount. Yellowstone has already launched two successful spinoffs — 1883 and 1923 — and more shows set in the universe are reportedly in development.

Meanwhile, westerns and neo-westerns are in the cards for several of the folks connected to the Yellowstone universe. While Costner licks his wounds from the box office beating that his Horizon: An American Saga Part One took at the box office, he’s considering options for releasing the other two parts. Sheridan has both Landman in the works, and a second season of Tulsa King, the Sylvester Stallone-driven crime/comedy/drama, also on Paramount+.

Madison is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions. Executive producers include Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Christina Voros, Michael Friedman, Michelle Pfeiffer and Keith Cox.