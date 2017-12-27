New ‘Micronauts’ Cartoon in Development

Hasbro has revealed plans to launch a new Micronauts cartoon in 2019.

Information on the animated series appears in a Hasbro Studios Sales Guide. The guide details Hasbro‘s release plans.

Here’s the description of the new Micronauts cartoon from the guide:

“When fate brings an unlikely team of alien space explorers to earth in pursuit of the evil Baron Karza, they make a shocking discovery – on our world they are the size of action figures!” explains a Hasbro marketing kit. “The Micronauts are small heroes in a big world but the stakes are higher than ever as their miniaturized size presents dangerous obstacles at every turn. Fortunately, they forge an alliance with teenager Cameron Ruck, who will join them in their pursuit of justice. Although the Micronauts are small in stature, their bravery and adventurous spirits remain larger than life.”

The guide lists the show’s target demographic as “6-11.” The order is for 26 22-minute episodes. Production will begin in 2018 with a target release date of 2019. The guide did not specify a network or streaming service.

This concept art accompanied the description in the guide:

Mego created the Micronauts toy line in 1976 based on the Japanese Microman toy line. Mego continued to manufacture the Micronauts line through 1980. The company went bankrupt in 1982.

Companies such as Palisades Toys and SOTA Toys have tried to revive the franchise over the years. The license currently rests with Hasbro.

Hasbro subsidiary Boulder Media announced plans for a Micronauts cartoon in June 2017.

Hasbro seems intent on turning the Micronauts into a multimedia franchise. Hasbro licensed the Micronauts comic book rights to IDW Publishing. IDW already publishes comics based on Hasbro’s Transformers and GI Joe licenses. These franchises now exist in a shared Hasbro comic book multiverse.

Hasbro and Paramount Pictures are also planning a Micronauts movie. This film will exist in the same universe as other Hasbro film properties.

There were previous plans for a Micronauts cartoon in 1998. AGE, Annex Entertainment, Gribouille and Kaleidoscope Media Group were producing the series. The series was to air on the Sci-Fi Channel. Tie-in toys and a Marvel Comics series were also announced, but these plans failed to bear fruit.