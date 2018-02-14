NBC Renews ‘Midnight, Texas’ for Season 2

The town of Midnight, Texas is officially back in business.

After months of silence on the supernatural series, NBC has finally announced that Midnight, Texas will be back for a second season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on the trilogy of novels from True Blood author Charlain Harris, Midnight, Texas debuted to strong summer numbers for NBC last year. The first season of the series averaged 4.2 million total viewers, earning a 1.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic. These numbers were enough to make Midnight the top broadcast drama of the summer, rising above CBS’ Zoo and NBC’s The Night Shift. Both of those series have already been canceled.

This renewal news isn’t without its own hiccup. Showrunner Monica Owusu-Breen, who guided the series through its first season, is leaving her position. Consulting producers Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder are being promoted to fill the position, and the duo with executive produce the show going forward with David Janollari.

According to TVLine, series regulars François Arnaud, Dylan Bruce, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Arielle Kebbel and Jason Lewis are all confirmed to return for the second season. However, Yul Vasquez or Sarah Ramos will not be returning.

“I am stoked at the prospect of a second season of Midnight, Texas,” creator Charlain Harris said in a statement. “I can’t wait to revisit my favorite town to discover what its inhabitants have been up to the past few months. Now the viewers, who’ve been asking me questions daily, will have their reward.”

As of now, there is now word as to when Midnight, Texas will return to NBC, but the second season is now a guarantee. All 10 episodes of Season 1 are currently streaming on Hulu.