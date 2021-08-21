Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Star Teases Joshua Jackson's Return in Season 2

✖

One star of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is teasing Joshua Jackson’s return in Season 2. The Disney+ show was renewed for another period on the ice recently. But, Marguerite Moreau told Us that one of her old teammates might be popping up again. Charlie Conway is a pretty big part of the Mighty Ducks franchise. So, his absence from the first salvo of episodes was felt by fans and the cast. The Connie Moreau actress thinks that people are going to be happy to see some familiar faces when things get going on the streaming service. Notably, Jackson was shooting Dr. Death, which is why he was absent for the first season’s filming. But, all the fans wondering how they were going to integrate him into the modern iteration of the Ducks will find their answer at some point in the near future. Check out what Moreau had to say down below:

“I have run into him and he is definitely excited to be part of it when he can and we’ve set it up so that — or they’ve set it up so that — can happen,” she explained. “It’s like we had an alternative high school experience. Four years of high school was with each other, and so we’re connected to that forever. Plus, you know, if there’s ever a Vancouver Canucks game in Los Angeles against the Kings, he’s going to be there if he’s in town. And we are always very excited to beat him!”

Series co-creator Steven brill told Comicboo.com that they tried to respect the presence of the legacy Ducks during an exclusive interview.

"To be honest, I wanted, every single one of them was my mandate," Brill said. "I wanted the entire team back. That was what we talked about in the writer's room... Everyone who was there at the very end in Ducks three, that would have been my dream. Really, and we probably would have done it had we not had the COVID crisis, and we weren't able, literally, not able to travel everybody that we wanted, and believe it or not, everybody who did show had the quarantine for two weeks in a hotel room to do that episode. And that's asking a lot of these now 40-year-olds to come up and two weeks for... It was a good script and they did get to do a lot actually, it wasn't a cameo."

He added, "But still like Aaron Lohr is a counselor at a center for....ge's a crisis counselor, he couldn't leave his job for two weeks, as much as he wanted to. We did write for everybody, and then situations that sort of bring the number down, Justin Wong was living in Vancouver, which was nice. Josh and Keenan, Keenan was on SNL, Josh just had a baby, literally, that... Josh Jackson, so it sort of became who we saw with... I wish we could have had a few more people up though, but we really couldn't, unfortunately. But we will, we'll have everyone. Everyone's going to come back next year if we get another season."

Are you excited for Season 2 of Game Changers? Let us know down in the comments!