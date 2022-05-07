Mike Myers Returns to Voice Shrek in New Netflix Series and Fans Are Losing It
Mike Myers is an SNL alum known for iconic films such as Wayne's World and Austin Powers, but the movie that seems to trend the most on social media after all these years is Shrek. The animated film was released over 20 years ago and spawned multiple sequels as well as "Professional Shrekheads," wild fan theories, and more. Myers has been busy promoting his new Netflix series, The Pentaverate, a comedy that Myers also created and executive produces. During his press tour, Myers has shared that his kids are not fans of Shrek and also reacted to the fact that Academy Award-winning actor, Al Pacino, has a Shrek phone case. In classic Myers fashion, the actor plays multiple characters in the new show. One role that fans did not expect to see was Shrek himself, who made a cameo appearance in one of the episodes.
You can check out a clip of Shrek's big scene in the tweet below:
mike myers still fuckin got it pic.twitter.com/yk9EzxUnMV— mod of r/pentaverate (@Papapishu) May 7, 2022
The Pentaverate is about a secret society of men who have been pulling the strings and influencing world events since the Black Plague in 1347. In modern times, a Canadian journalist finds himself caught in a mission to uncover the truth, but the Pentaverate will stop at nothing to stay a secret to the world. Myers is playing a total of eight characters throughout the series, including the journalist at the center of the story. He's joined in the cast by Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders, and Lydia West. Jeremy Irons narrates the series.
The Pentaverate has been met with mixed reactions, earning a 25% critics score and a 67% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, Shrek's appearance on the show has caused many people to take to Twitter to celebrate the ogre's return. You can check out some of the Shrek tweets below...
It's All Connected!
prevnext
Created by Mike Myers, 'The Pentaverate' confirms the long existence of the Myersverse!— Chalecos Salvavidas 🫀 (@Asteriontaur) May 5, 2022
Don’t believe me? Shrek’s in it. pic.twitter.com/ROUuMyiRlY
King
prevnext
Holy shit #Shrek lives 2022!!! Love this show #ThePentaverate pic.twitter.com/oUfXNrF2w3— Acidburn1509 (@acidburn1509) May 7, 2022
Silver Lining
prevnext
Mike Myers's new show on Netflix is pretty damn unfunny, BUT he briefly reprises his role as Shrek in the fourth episode. That's pretty cool.— Doctor Whom (@RsTimsmith98) May 7, 2022
MVP
prevnext
Mike myers meeting shrek is really one of the best parts of the pentaverate 😂— ✨💕 (@erinnneliz) May 6, 2022
In Demand
prevnext
shrek rates are still at an all time high i gotta get mike myers to pop out https://t.co/z6sTOGpI5B— Dj shrek rave (@ka5sh) May 7, 2022
Excellent
prevnext
Today I watched Mike Myers' new show #Pentaverate. It's WILD, CRAZY, CHAOTIC, HILARIOUS, NOSTALGIC and everything it needs to be!😂😂😂😁😁😆
In one episode he's being chased by Bigfoot and Shrek comes to his rescue, while I'm a believer is playing in the background.🤯— Zyon Baxter (@ZyonBaxter) May 6, 2022
Freaking Out
prevnext
THERE'S A FUCKING SHREK JOKE #ThePentaverate https://t.co/Yn0slt9uLm— A MoistTortoise (@AMoistTortoise) May 7, 2022
Dynamic Duo
prevnext
Nice to see #Shrek taking time out to take a picture with a fan! #MikeMyers’ new comedy now out on Netflix#ThePentaverate #DITonSet #SetLife #CrewLove #BTS #Netflix pic.twitter.com/MhrhGPI4wK— Shibbir Ahmed (@Shibbir1) May 5, 2022
What A Time To Be Alive
prevnext
never in my life did I think I would see Mike Myers shake Shrek's hand after taking down the Sasquatch. Yet. #ThePentaverate amazes me— Nut-E SkylearOCE (@Skylear1) May 6, 2022
Some Good Moments
prevnext
not mike myers throwin in this shrek tease in #ThePentaverate next to ken jeong intro second favorite moment from the series 😂 pic.twitter.com/GqrzKYVWwM— D.Alexander🤴🏿 (@HisNameIsD) May 5, 2022
In Conclusion
prev
Spoilers for #ThePentaverate… Shrek. That is all.— Thomas – Nerd with a dream (@ThomasInvincib) May 5, 2022