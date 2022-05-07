Mike Myers Returns to Voice Shrek in New Netflix Series and Fans Are Losing It

Mike Myers is an SNL alum known for iconic films such as Wayne's World and Austin Powers, but the movie that seems to trend the most on social media after all these years is Shrek. The animated film was released over 20 years ago and spawned multiple sequels as well as "Professional Shrekheads," wild fan theories, and more. Myers has been busy promoting his new Netflix series, The Pentaverate, a comedy that Myers also created and executive produces. During his press tour, Myers has shared that his kids are not fans of Shrek and also reacted to the fact that Academy Award-winning actor, Al Pacino, has a Shrek phone case. In classic Myers fashion, the actor plays multiple characters in the new show. One role that fans did not expect to see was Shrek himself, who made a cameo appearance in one of the episodes.

You can check out a clip of Shrek's big scene in the tweet below:

mike myers still fuckin got it pic.twitter.com/yk9EzxUnMV — mod of r/pentaverate (@Papapishu) May 7, 2022

The Pentaverate is about a secret society of men who have been pulling the strings and influencing world events since the Black Plague in 1347. In modern times, a Canadian journalist finds himself caught in a mission to uncover the truth, but the Pentaverate will stop at nothing to stay a secret to the world. Myers is playing a total of eight characters throughout the series, including the journalist at the center of the story. He's joined in the cast by Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders, and Lydia West. Jeremy Irons narrates the series.

The Pentaverate has been met with mixed reactions, earning a 25% critics score and a 67% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, Shrek's appearance on the show has caused many people to take to Twitter to celebrate the ogre's return. You can check out some of the Shrek tweets below...