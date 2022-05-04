Mike Myers Reacts to Al Pacino's Shrek Phone Case

✖

Earlier this month a photo revealing legendary Al Pacino's Shrek phone case went viral delighting fans around the world and now Shrek himself Mike Myers is weighing in. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, guest host Mike Birbiglia — Kimmel himself is out having come down with COVID — presented Myers with one of the Shrek phone cases and showed him the photo of Pacino with the case. It prompted Myers to tell the story about how he once met Pacino and it's a story that reveals just how funny Pacino is — and why that Shrek phone case is a perfect fit.

"I met Al Pacino once and so, this is crazy there's a Shrek case, but I was at a charity event, and it was like the most famous people in the world you know? And I still am, part of me is just an idiot from the suburbs of Toronto when I go to these things and it was literally like Madam Tussauds," Myers said. "And then I got sat next to Al Pacino and I don't know, what do you say? You know, he's like a legend. And there was a lull in the conversation and Al Pacino went 'Let's see what's in my pockets. I got a driver's license. I got a bit of string." And I said, 'Al, in there is a card that says my name is Al Pacino and I'm a nut.' And he said, 'You crazy, you're crazy.' And he loved it, he gave me a noogie, and I was sitting there like, hanging out with Al Pacino."

It's a hilarious story and certainly shows Pacino's sense of humor. And of course, Jimmy Kimmel Live had a sense of humor, too. They made an Al Pacino phone case, one that featured various images of Pacino from Scarface.

It's been more than 20 years since the release of the first Shrek movie, though it still resonates with fans. However, while Pacino may have a Shrek phone case, Myers recently revealed that his own kids aren't fans of the famous ogre.

"I do the voice," Myers revealed when Julia Cunningham of Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show asked about the actor's kids and if they realize he's Shrek. "It would be little too terrifying," Myers added when Cunningham joked that she'd be traumatized if her dad was Shrek but didn't do the voice. "They, um, they love Cat in the Hat. The oldest has seen Austin Powers one. They didn't really care for Shrek much. And it was, um, it's absolutely true. And, but I have tough, these are tough New Yorkers, you know, my youngest is very like, you know..."

"Yeah, there's a lot of 'dad that would never happen,'" Myers shared when asked if the kids were pointing out plot holes. "'A talking donkey would never say that.' No, he's very, um, they're just New Yorkers dude. You know, they're, they're a tough crowd, but when they like something, they love it. And uh, Spike has Austin Powers one memorized. And, uh, my youngest is, and she's not a fan. She's tough. She's tough. She's a New Yorker this kid."