Miley Cyrus to Star in ‘Black Mirror’ Episode

The rumors are true: Miley Cyrus is the latest star to be featured in Black Mirror!

During an interview with Howard Stern, the pop star was unable to say for certain if she would be appearing the in the Netflix anthology series, but she gave enough hints to assure a confirmation. “If you guess it, then I will shake my head ‘yes,’ or ‘no,’” she said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Cyrus explained that she hasn’t actually uttered the series’ name, because nobody told her she could officially speak about her guest starring role yet.” However, she must have shaken her head “yes,” because Stern proceeded to tell his audience that Cyrus did, in fact, confirm her Black Mirror role.

Stern asked Cyrus if she was planning on going for any blockbuster roles, especially now that Lady Gaga has garnered such a positive reaction from A Star is Born. Cyrus revealed that she typically “hates everything” she acts in, however, that might not be the case for Black Mirror.

“I’m really actually excited for everyone to watch the ‘headshaking project’ we said yes to [before],” she added. “The minute I say I never want to do something again, all of a sudden, there I am.”

Despite not loving her past acting projects, Cyrus is keeping an open mind about her return to television. “I hate everything, but it was the first time I’ve left somewhere feeling really proud of my work… but you know if I like it that might mean it’s horrible,” she joked.

According to THR, Cyrus didn’t reveal much about what lies ahead for the series, but they did deduce she’ll be playing a “dynamic role” that “has a lot of different sides.”

Cyrus discussed how it felt to be filming the series while her home was being destroyed by the recent California fires. “There’s a lot of dimension to it, and actually it was while the devastation of Malibu was happening, and it was a really weird learning experience for me, because I was so far from home and the show is already really dark, and it’s already kind of eerie when you’re there the whole time,” she said. “But I learned a lot about myself and I think I was able to kind of use that and put that into it.”

While there’s no official release date set for the next season of Black Mirror, you can expect it sometime in 2019.

The first four seasons of Black Mirror are currently streaming on Netflix.