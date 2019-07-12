David Fincher Reveals Mindhunter Season 2 Release Date

It’s been nearly two years since the debut of Netflix‘s crime drama Mindhunter, despite the series being renewed just one month after its October 2017 debut. Now, though, it looks like the wait for Season 2 is almost over. According to series creator and executive producer David Fincher, the new season will make its eagerly-anticipated Netflix return on August 16.

As reported by Collider, Fincher confirmed the series’ return date during a recent appearance on KCRW’s The Treatment podcast.

“Yes, there is now [a date],” Fincher said. “I’m not sure, I guess I’m allowed to say it, but, yeah, it’s gonna be the 16th.”

Starring Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany, Mindhunter is based on the true crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker and follows the early days of criminal psychology and criminal profiling at the law enforcement institution with Holden Ford (Groff) and Bill Tench (McCallany) along with psychologist Wendy Carr (Anna Torv) interviewing serial killers in an attempt to understand how they think and, thus, solve ongoing cases with the knowledge. Season 1 ended in a bit of a cliffhanger with Ford collapsing in a hall having a panic attack after serial killer Ed Kemper threatens that he could kill him while a separate scene shows an ADT serviceman in Kansas burning sadistic drawings — a nod to the infamous BTK Killer whose story had been quietly unfolding in the background all season.

When Mindhunter Season 2 picks up in August, it’s expected that there will be a little bit of a time jump, picking up somewhere between 1979 and 1981 and thus just a couple of years after the end of Season 1. It’s also expected to focus on the Atlanta child murders that occurred during that time frame and in which at least 28 children, adolescents, and adults were killed in a series of killings that was officially reopened in March 2019. We also know that actor Damon Herriman is set to appear in Season 2 as the notorious Charles Manson. Interestingly, Herriman is also playing Manson in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opening in theaters in just a couple of weeks.

Mindhunter Season 2 is set to debut on Netflix on August 16.