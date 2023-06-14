Minx Season 2 Trailer Released

Right near the end of production on Season 2 of HBO Max's Minx, the streamer revealed that it wouldn't be renewing the project, but the great news for fans of the series was that STARZ has picked up the series and the second season will be premiering next month. In honor of the new season kicking off, STARZ has released a new trailer for the upcoming episodes, offering fans an update on what has been going on behind the scenes of the risque magazine. You can check out the trailer for Season 2 of Minx below before it premieres on STARZ on July 21st.

Set in 1970s Los Angeles, Minx centers around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women. In Season 2, Doug, Joyce, and the entire Bottom Dollar crew grapple with Minx's explosive success, which takes them all to thrilling new places and brings more money, fame, and temptation than anyone knows how to handle.

Minx stars Ophelia Lovibond (Guardians of the Galaxy, Rocketman) as Joyce Prigger, Jake Johnson (New Girl, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) as Doug Renetti, Idara Victor (Shameless, Turn) as Tina, Jessica Lowe (Righteous Gemstones, Miracle Workers) as Bambi, Lennon Parham (Bless This Mess, Better Things) as Shelly, Oscar Montoya (Dimension 20, Bless the Hearts) as Richie, and Elizabeth Perkins (The Afterparty, Barry) as Constance.

Minx was created by Ellen Rapoport, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment, Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg, who also directed the pilot. Jake Johnson serves as a co-executive producer. Minx is produced by Lionsgate Television.

With Minx being an HBO Max original, it might have faced challenges when finding a massive audience, but the first season sits at 97% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the more acclaimed new series of 2022. Between the blend of humor and drama, the talented cast involved, and the overall vibe of a '70s series, there's a lot for fans to enjoy in the upcoming season. Given how close audiences came to not getting to see the future adventures of these characters, viewers will likely appreciate this new batch of episodes even more.

Minx Season 2 premieres on STARZ on July 21st.

