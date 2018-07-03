‘Mixtape’ Starring Jenna Dewan Goes to Series at Netflix

Jenna Dewan will be returning to television, but not at the venue she first expected. Her pilot Mixtape went to Netflix after Fox passed on it.

Netflix ordered the drama straight to series, with 10 episodes.

Mixtape is a romantic musical drama, telling the story of the love between a diverse group of people in contemporary Los Angeles through their love of music. It was written by Joshua Safran (Quantico, Smash) and the pilot was directed by Jesse Peretz (GLOW, Girls).

Dewan will star as Joanna, alongside Jahmil French, Callie Hernandez, Campbell Scott, Madeleine Stowe, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Megan Ferguson and Evan Whitten.

Some parts of the original pilot will have to be filmed again since the role of Sam will be re-cast. Raul Castillo (Seven Seconds) originally played the part, reports Deadline. The role of Sam’s young son might also be recast.

Fox chose against ordering the series, even though it is a 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios production and was a favorite with executives. After Fox did not order it to series, it was taken to streamers and Netflix came to the rescue. The deal was secured just before the actors’ contracts were about to expire.

This is the second Fox show Netflix has saved this summer. Last month, Netflix saved Lucifer, the Tom Ellis-starring cult series based on a Vertigo comic. According to Deadline, Netflix is also still in talks to renew eOne’s Designated Survivor with Keifer Sutherland after ABC cancelled it.

For Dewan, Mixtape is her first leading role in a series since she starred in Lifetime’s Witches of East End (2013-2014). She also starred in the first season of Supergirl as Lois Lane’s sister and appeared in two episodes of CBS’ Man With A Plan last season. Dewan also hosts NBC’s World of Dance.

Personally, it has been a difficult year for Dewan. In April, she and her Step-Up co-star Channing Tatum split after nine years of marriage. The couple share a 5-year-old daughter, Everly. Late last month, the two were seen taking their daughter to a class in Los Angeles together.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the couple said in a statement posted on their social media accounts. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

