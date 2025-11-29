Godzilla Announces New Anime (And You Aren’t Ready)

Godzilla has been on a destructive tear in recent years, rampaging its way to new heights across countless media. On the silver screen, Godzilla Minus One is set to release a sequel, while Legendary’s MonsterVerse prepares to bring back the titan in Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. On the small screen, Apple TV is preparing to bring back the King of the Monsters in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season two, but it appears that the anime world is receiving a new take on the kaiju. A new Godzilla anime has been confirmed, and we promise you, you have never seen the lizard king look like this before.

Toho has announced that a new Godzilla anime is on the way, confirming that the terrible titan’s power is now locked within a boy. While details regarding how this new anime protagonist received the power of the King of the Monsters remain a mystery, quite a few details have emerged regarding this new take on the classic behemoth. The new series was announced at the Anime Festival Asia Singapore 2025 event, giving us our first look at the wild new anime protagonist. Studio ORANGE, which has experience with Godzilla thanks to the previous anime series, Godzilla: Singular Point, will return to helm this new project. An official name for the series has yet to be revealed, but Toho and ORANGE shared a synopsis for the project.

“Worldwide Release! Godzilla New Anime Series, Production Confirmed. For the first time in the series’ over 70-year history, a story with a “boy who possesses Godzilla’s power” as the protagonist begins. Is that boy human, or Godzilla.” You can check out a closer look at the new kaiju-fueled brawler below.

Godzilla Creators Speak

Alongside the announcement earlier this week, Toho Senior Managing Executive Officer Keiji Ota hinted at the themes of the upcoming anime series, “This film is a first for the series, featuring a boy who possesses the power of Godzilla, and we believe it will be able to more deeply portray both the fear and hope of the modern era. Over the course of its 70-year history, Godzilla has always been a mirror that reflects the times. This film is a first for the series, featuring a boy who possesses the power of Godzilla, and we believe it will be able to more deeply portray both the fear and hope of our times. As TOHO animation, this is a challenge to step into a new story.”

Joining the commentary, Studio ORANGE producer Waki Sumitaka detailed how the production house is hoping to implement what was learned while working on Godzilla; Singular Point, “I hope to reflect that passion even more strongly in this Godzilla film, using the techniques and directing skills I have cultivated up until now, including “Godzilla SP <Singular Point>.” I am also looking forward to collaborating with Igloo Studio, an award-winning animation studio that has worked on numerous other films.”

