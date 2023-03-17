Moon Knight Season 2 Kang the Conqueror Rumor Has Fans Excited

Moon Knight Season 2 has some juicy rumors surrounding Kang the Conqueror. The excitement online is palpable. The Cosmic Circle podcast recently featured a tidbit from Ayla Ruby about the second helping of the Disney+ show. Her co-worker Alex Perez heard some scuttle that one Kang variant will be around to tangle with The Fist of Khonshu. Now, that makes a lot of sense as there's a clear King Rama Tut Easter egg in Season 1 of Moon Knight. That variant of Jonathan Majors' multiversal villain also showed up near the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. So, the path is kind of already there for some drama.

Then, there's the clear literal Easter egg in the third episode of the Moon Knight run where a QR code pointed to a Kang-centric story. Scanning that little square led you to a digital copy of Moon Knight Annual Vol 2. #1. Subtitled "Acts of Evil," the story sees Marc Spector racing Kang the Conqueror for three totems of Khonshu. Interestingly, if you scan any of those QR codes hidden in the show, they now all redirect tot the 2019 Acts of Evil issue. So, there's more fuel to the fire than ever on this rumor. Marvel has been "reevaluating" their output, so there's no telling when Moon Knight Season 2 gets rolling.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

When Will Moon Knight Season 2 Debut?

With all of this uncertainty in the air, Kevin Feige spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the status of the MCU headed into the meat of Phase 5. It sounds like the Disney+ shows are going to be more spaced out, but who can really tell?

"I do think one of the powerful aspects of being at Marvel Studios is having these films and shows hit the zeitgeist," Feige shared. "It is harder to hit the zeitgeist when there's so much product out there – and so much 'content,' as they say, which is a word that I hate. [Laughs] But we want Marvel Studios and the MCU projects to really stand out and stand above. So, people will see that as we get further into Phase 5 and 6. The pace at which we're putting out the Disney+ shows will change so they can each get a chance to shine."

