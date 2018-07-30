10 Most Anticipated August TV Premieres

Premiere season is getting an early start in August, with some exciting new and returning series coming next month.

As the summer winds down and the fall begins, TV fanatics have plenty of premieres to look forward to. Cable networks have pulled out all the stops in the hopes of competing with streaming services and premium outlets, while the streamers in turn battle it out for dominance. The result is the age of Peak TV, with more incredible series than any casual viewer could hope to keep up with.

That should not stop anyone from trying, however. From dramas to comedies, from Netflix to Epix, there are some shows that are more anticipated than others. There are returning series on the rise, new series from acclaimed creators and must-see spin-offs.

If the August schedule is any indication, the era of Peak TV shows no signs of stopping, or even slowing down. It is not even fall yet and there is already a lot to get excited about. Here are ten of the most anticipated premieres coming your way in August.

‘Fear the Walking Dead’

Fear the Walking Dead has many fans giving it another chance as it adds Morgan to the cast — the first character to move between the two staggered series. On top of that, returning viewers are dying to see how the series will move on after the shocking death of Madison. The show returns on Aug. 12.

‘Jack Ryan’

Amazon is finally unveiling its series adaptation of Jack Ryan next month, years after acquiring the intellectual property. It stars John Krasinski as the titular hero, best known for his starring role in The Office. The timing couldn’t be better, as Krasinski starred in and directed this year’s smash hit film A Quiet Place.

The series debuts on Aug. 31.

‘Disenchantment’

The creator of Futurama and The Simpsons, Matt Groening, has brought his talents to Netflix with a new fantasy-comedy titled Disenchantment. The show follows a princess who loves to party, her personal demon and her elf companion as they go adventuring across the fictional landscape, turning every fantasy trop on its head long the way.

The show premieres on Aug. 17.

‘Insecure’

HBO’s comedy Insecure is coming into its third season strong, with a whole lot of momentum. The new season will center around Issa’s tense relationship with Daniel as he struggles to step up his music career.

The season premiere is set for Aug. 12.

‘Get Shorty’

This Ray Ramano series is coming back to Epix for a second season on Aug. 12. As an adaptation of the Elmore Leonard novel, Get Shorty of one of the premium cable network’s biggest properties at the moment.

‘Ballers’

After a huge year on the big screen, Dwayne Johnson is coming back to TV for season 4 of Ballers on HBO. Premiering on Aug. 12, the show will fight to keep its status at the network’s most-watched half-hour program.

‘Insatiable’

Insatiable was first developed for The CW before moving over to Netflix. The drama has already stirred up a mess of controversy, with viewers debating the premise of bullying, weight loss and revenge in high school.

Premiering on Aug. 10, it’s not the first show to get passed between the network and the streaming service, as Riverdale is now officially at home on Netflix.

‘Better Call Saul’

Better Call Saul has defied all expectations, returning for a fourth season next week. The series is a comedic prequel to Breaking Bad, and few believed it could live up to its predecessor. However, this season shows no signs of slowing down.

It comes back on Aug. 6.

‘The Sinner’

The USA Network’s anthology series The Sinner is back for season 2. Bill Pullman is set to return as well, and the season premieres on Wednesday, Aug. 1.

‘Ozark’

Ozark season 2 is just barely sneaking into the August line-up, set to premiere on Aug. 31.

It will follow the Byrde family into even more treacherous waters of criminal activity, and the clock is ticking on their hopes of getting out unscathed. Jason Bateman has once again directed this season premiere, along with the second episode as well.