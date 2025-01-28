The Most-Streamed Shows of 2024, From Bluey to Squid Game

For real life! Bluey was the most-streamed television program of 2024, topping a list that includes everything from Grey’s Anatomy to Family Guy. Per Nielsen, the Australian kids’ series recorded 55.62 billion minutes viewed across all 154 episodes available on Disney+ between Jan. 1—Dec. 29, 2024. ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy is the second most-watched series with its 439-episode run racking up 47.85 billion minutes across Hulu and Netflix.

Disney-owned 20th Television Animation series Family Guy (435 episodes) and Bob’s Burgers (280 episodes) each recorded 42.44 billion minutes and 36.80 billion minutes, respectively, on Hulu, while CBS’ NCIS (477 episodes) rounds out the top five at 35.91 billion minutes viewed across Hulu, Netflix, and Paramount+.

CBS sitcoms Young Sheldon (141 episodes) and The Big Bang Theory (281 episodes) rank at No. 6 and No. 7 with 35.91 billion minutes for the prequel spinoff series on Max, Netflix, and Paramount+, while the original series reached 29.12 billion minutes from its exclusive availability on Max. At No. 8 with 28.72 billion minutes is NBC’s Law & Order: SVU (561 episodes) across Hulu and Peacock, followed by Criminal Minds (349 episodes) with 28.40 billion minutes from Hulu and Peacock and Nickelodeon cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants (292 episodes) placing at No. 10 with 27.87 billion minutes on Paramount+.

Nielsen also reported overall streaming numbers for the final week of 2024, which was dominated by both seasons of K-drama Squid Game (16 episodes) with nearly 5 billion minutes in just four days. (Squid Game 2 premiered Dec. 26 and quickly became the first Netflix series to debut at #1 in all 93 countries where the service is available.) Netflix also claimed the No. 2 spot on the overall top 10 chart, as Virgin River (64 episodes) collected another 2.25 billion minutes between Dec. 23-Dec. 29, 2024.

Amazon MGM’s Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans-fronted Christmas action-comedy Red One — which was the only live-action movie and only 2024 movie to enter the Nielsen top 10 streaming movies of the year list — recorded 1.81 billion minutes (of a total 8.28 billion minutes) during the last week of 2024.

Two more Netflix original films follow: the Taron Egerton-Jason Bateman thriller Carry-On ranked No. 4 with 1.53 billion minutes, and Tyler Perry’s World War II drama The Six Triple Eight at No. 5 with 1.33 billion minutes. Bluey, the only program to place on both lists, is at No. 6 with another 1.17 billion minutes on Disney+.

Paramount+ original series Landman (eight episodes), which stars Billy Bob Thornton and comes from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, unearthed over one billion minutes from its first eight episodes; the Queen Latifah-starring reboot of The Equalizer (63 episodes) is No. 8 with 1.04 billion minutes viewed across Paramount+ and Netflix. 1990’s Home Alone ranked No. 9 at 917 million minutes on Disney+, while Will Ferrell’s Elf racked up another 848 million minutes on Hulu and Max over the holiday period.

According to Nielsen’s aggregated view of total TV usage by media company, The Walt Disney Company dominated December 2024 with a 11.2% share. Google-owned YouTube is second at 11.1%, just ahead of Paramount+ (9.2%) and Netflix (8.5%). Peacock owner NBCUniversal had 8.2%, followed by FOX (7.1%), and Max and Discovery+ operating company Warner Bros. Discovery (6.0%). Rounding out the list are Amazon (4%), The Roku Channel (2%), Scripps (2%), Hallmark (1.5%), Weigel Broadcasting (1.3%), A+E Network (1.1%) and AMC Networks (0.9%).

Bluey, which is commissioned by ABC Kids and BBC Studios Kids & Family, aired its first extended-length special, “The Sign,” on Disney+, Disney Junior, and Disney Channel last year. The series is available on Disney+, Disney Junior, and Disney Channel (outside of Australia, China, and New Zealand) due to a global broadcasting deal between Disney Branded Television and BBC Studios Kids & Family, which made Bluey the No. 1 most-streamed series across all audiences and the No. 1 series for preschoolers and kids overall in the United States.

Disney has since announced the first-ever Bluey animated feature film to be written and directed by creator Joe Brumm, which will stream on Disney+ following a theatrical run in 2027, and that the Heeler family — Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli — would join Disney Experiences across Disney’s theme parks and cruise lines beginning in January 2025.