Mr. and Mrs. Smith Stars Address Reports They Aren't Returning for Season 2

In May, it was announced that Prime Video had renewed Mr. & Mrs. Smith for a second season. However, it was reported that Donald Glover and Maya Erskine might not be returning as the titular couple. The hit show's first season ended on a cliffhanger, so fans have been left confused by the reports that Glover and Erskine would not be coming back. However, showrunner Francesca Sloane recently revealed that those rumors aren't coming from folks involved with the series, and teased, "Maya and Donald may be dead; they may not be dead." Glover and Erskine recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and addressed the rumors that they won't be coming back to the show.

Kimmel pressed the duo for details about Season 2, but they weren't budging. Glover said revealing the cliffhanger would be like spoiling a kid's Christmas gift. "It'll be more fun if you see the second season. You know, you wanna wait," Erskine added. "Not if you're not in it, it won't be fun. It'd be the opposite of fun," Kimmel replied. "Who says we're not in it? Maybe we are. Maybe we aren't," Glover teased. You can watch the interview below:

What Is Mr. & Mrs. Smith About?

In the first season of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What's riskier: espionage or marriage?

It was previously confirmed that Francesca Sloane will return as showrunner for Season 2.

"We are excited to announce that a second season of our groundbreaking spy series, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, is in the works for our global Prime Video customers," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, said when the renewal was announced. "The success of the first season, with its incredibly modern, sexy reinvention of the original film, is a testament to the brilliant creators Donald Glover and Francesa Sloane. We are proud to bring you another season filled with unforgettable journeys and new adventures."

Stay tuned for more updates about Mr. & Mrs. Smith.