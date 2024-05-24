Mr. and Mrs. Smith Showrunner Says Donald Glover and Maya Erskine Might Not Be Gone

Earlier this month, it was announced that Prime Video had renewed Mr. & Mrs. Smith for a second season. However, it was reported that Donald Glover and Maya Erskine might not be returning as the titular couple. Considering the first season ended on a cliffhanger, fans have been slightly confused by those reports. During a recent chat with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Francesca Sloane revealed those rumors came as a surprise to her.

"I was just talking to Donald last night about this and we were laughing, because one of the pieces of press said, 'according to our sources,' and we're like, 'Who are these sources?'" Sloane explained. "We wrote a cliffhanger, we thought about it long and hard. It was one of the first things that we wrote. Why in the world – we haven't said anything – but why in the world would we ruin a cliffhanger based on a headline?"

"We didn't even get to start writing [season 2] yet. Maya and Donald may be dead; they may not be dead," Sloane clarified. While she didn't give any concrete updates on casting, she is assuring audiences that "there will be an answer as to what happened at the end of Season 1 in Season 2."

It was previously confirmed that Sloane will return as showrunner for Season 2.

"We are excited to announce that a second season of our groundbreaking spy series, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, is in the works for our global Prime Video customers," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, said when the renewal was announced. "The success of the first season, with its incredibly modern, sexy reinvention of the original film, is a testament to the brilliant creators Donald Glover and Francesa Sloane. We are proud to bring you another season filled with unforgettable journeys and new adventures."

What Is Mr. & Mrs. Smith About?

In the first season of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What's riskier: espionage or marriage?

