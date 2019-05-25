Mr. Robot Final Season First Look Revealed

After a long wait, fans of Mr. Robot got their first look at the show’s fourth and final weekend earlier with a sinister image posted to the show’s official Twitter account. After series creator Sam Esmail teased the show would take place over Christmas in 2015, the image showed a creepy, bloody smile drawn into the snow. Along with the image was a link to WhoIsMrRobot.com, a viral site chock-full of Mr. Robot goodies.

One last time, come fight for our revolution,

Make those in control suffer swift retribution.

Then, brothers and sisters, we’ll sing till we ache:

“We are fsociety, and we are finally awake!”https://t.co/aXUmgXZk8U #MrRobot pic.twitter.com/eBugPMl8DP — Mr. Robot (@whoismrrobot) May 23, 2019

“Later this year, we’ll premiere the final season of Mr. Robot,” Esmail said in a statement. “This season is something I’m truly proud of and cannot wait to share with fans. With that said, I already teased that the final season would take place over the 2015 Christmas holiday, but I will take it one step further. The final season will be a one filled with answers, hacking and blood.”

In addition to Esmail, Anonymous Content’s Steve Golin and Chad Hamilton. Mr. Robot features Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Christian Slater, Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin, Martin Wallström, Grace Gummer, Michael Cristofer, and BD Wong.

Last Fall, Malek offered a statement on the show ending, saying he’d miss his character Elliot.

“I did know it was coming, I tried not to let the cat out of the bag. I’m of course sad,” Malek told Yahoo! “It’s a character that’s so dear to me and [I] love. The studio would love to see it go on even further. But Sam Esmail, the creator and executive producer, has a finite story he needs to tell, and I’m on board with that. I get some great characters that I have to let go of at times, and Freddie Mercury is also going to be as difficult.”

Mr. Robot will return to USA later this year.