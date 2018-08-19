‘Mr. Robot’ Star Rami Malek Sheds Doubt on Series Ending in Season 4

While fans eagerly await the fourth season of Mr. Robot to premiere on USA, series star Christian Slater set off alarm bells recently when he said the latest episodes might be the last.

But now Rami Malek has shed doubt on those comments, hopefully indicating that Mr. Robot will be going on for at least a couple more seasons.

It all started when Slater spoke to Collider and spoke about the series’ potential end.

“Yeah, Season 4, and I believe that will be the last season. (Show creator) Sam [Esmail] always said it was going to be somewhere in that zone, and he didn’t want to go further than what he could creatively contribute to that storyline,” Slater said. “So, I think that Season 4 will be it. I think they’re in the writers’ room, as we speak, putting it all together, but I have no idea what it’s gonna be, or if I’m gonna be floating in and out of scenes. I have no idea, so we’ll see what happens.”

When ScreenCrush caught up with Rami Malek recently to speak about his upcoming movie Papillon, they had to ask about Slater’s comments and the rumored end of Mr. Robot.

“That’s news to me. Christian, I should text him,” Malek admitted. “It’s his birthday today. I’ll give him a ring and find out what info he’s got. Well, if Sam can do the rest of the story in one season, that’ll be a feat.”

Mr. Robot ended with a major bang in Season 3, with the enigmatic hacker White Rose killing an FBI informant and compromising Dom DiPierro, all while accelerating her plan to send her plant at the Washington Township to the Congo, thanks to her manipulations of E-Corp boss Phillip Price. But now Elliot knows White Rose is responsible for his father’s death and has since set his sights on her.

Mr. Robot is also getting a brand new comic book series from Black Mask, written by creator Esmail and show writer Jeff McKibben, with interiors by Antonio Fuso and colors by Tyler Boss. The series will be Black Mask’s first licensed comic, though we could argue that the Ghostface Killah comic Twelve Reasons to Die stretched that definition.

It’s likely that the comic will be a prequel, showing the early days of Elliot’s Mr. Robot and how he compiled the hacktivist group fSociety.

There’s no word yet on when Mr. Robot Season 4 will premiere on USA.