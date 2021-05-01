Ms. Marvel Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over MCU Costume

Marvel fans got a welcome surprise earlier today with new set photos from Disney's new Ms. Marvel series, and the photos gave us our first look at star Iman Vellani in the full MCU Ms. Marvel costume. The photos are not as clear as an official photo would be mind you, but they still give a great look at the suit's incredibly comic accurate design, and to say fans are loving it would be an understatement. Fans have started chiming in on the design with descriptors like "smashing", "looks so good", "perfect", and more, and you can check out some of the reactions flying in on the costume starting on the next slide.

When I said fans are loving the MCU suit, I include myself in that mix, which you can pretty much tell from my reaction, which I've included below. Why? Because I wrote this post that's why.

The suit really does feel ripped right out of the comics, and the fact that it includes the sash, the symbol, the color scheme, and the mask at a one-to-one ratio pretty much is stellar. Most MCU looks are pretty impressive, but this is easily one of the best so far. Even better is that you can tell it's inspired by the MCU Captain Marvel costume, which makes sense since Kamala is such a huge fan of the Boss of Space.

For those unfamiliar, Ms. Marvel is the story of Kamala Khan, a Muslim teenager who is arguably Captain Marvel's biggest fan and eventually becomes a hero herself after her Inhuman powers give her the ability to shapeshift. She can grow to massive size and also manipulate her arms and legs into different sizes independent of her overall size, which leads her to create her Embiggen catchphrase.

We already know that Khan will be interacting with Captain Marvel in the upcoming sequel as well as Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and we cannot wait to see her make her MCU debut.

What do you think f the costume?