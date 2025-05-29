Ms. Marvel Season 2 Gets a Disappointing Update (What’s Next for Kamala Khan?)

Ms. Marvel star Aramis Knight, who portrayed Red Dagger on the Marvel Cinematic Universe series, has a disappointing update about a possible second season. In an interview with Screen Rant to promote his new film Karate Kid: Legends, the actor was asked about his possible future in the Marvel franchise. While Knight would be happy to return if the opportunity presented itself, he fears audiences might have seen the last of Red Dagger, citing how much time has passed since Ms. Marvel debuted. Knight also shared that he was in line to reprise his MCU role at various points, but things never worked out due to a variety of factors.

“I wish not, but I think so,” Knight said when asked if his time in the MCU is over. “I don’t think so. I mean it’s been a long time now, so I am not really sure. I mean I would love to. I was supposed to make appearances and other things but it didn’t end up working out and some logistical stuff and COVID stuff and I think also creative stuff. But I mean that was also an amazing show, but I dunno, I’m still waiting for the call to be honest.”

Ms. Marvel premiered on Disney+ back in 2022, bringing Kamala Khan to the MCU. The show earned enthusiastic reviews, with many praising its unique style and Iman Vellani’s performance in the titular role. Ms. Marvel laid the foundation for Vellani to reprise Kamala in 2023’s The Marvels, the feature film that saw her team up with Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau on a new adventure. At the end of the movie, Kamala looks to recruit Kate Bishop to form the Young Avengers.

Kamala hasn’t been seen since The Marvels, but the character was referenced during Daredevil: Born Again Season 1. In the now famous bank heist episode, Matt Murdock has a brief interaction with Kamala’s father Yusuf Khan. It’s revealed that Kamala is visiting friends in California. It has not been confirmed when Vellani will return for another Marvel project.

In the years since Ms. Marvel premiered, Marvel Studios has re-evaluated its strategy and made some notable changes. Even Kevin Feige realized it had become too much like homework for viewers to keep up with all the MCU content, so he’s moving forward with a “quality over quantity” approach. This means fewer movies and TV shows each year, which means Marvel is going to be more selective about what gets the green light. While The Marvels ended with a tease for a new superhero team, that film bombed at the box office with just $206.1 million worldwide. It seems unlikely there will be a follow-up to that project (be it a movie or TV show), raising questions about Ms. Marvel’s MCU future. Right now, the best bet might be to give her a supporting role in a film or series.

If Kamala is to return at some point in the Multiverse Saga, it would probably be in either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars. Vellani was not among the 27 actors confirmed for Doomsday Marvel revealed in late March, but there are more casting announcements that will be made at a later date. Perhaps Vellani will be part of that next wave. If not, odds are audiences will have to wait until after Secret Wars to see her again. The start of a new saga for Marvel could serve as a gateway to deliver on the Young Avengers tease.