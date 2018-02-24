‘Muppet Babies’ Reboot Gets Premiere Date on Disney Junior

Disney Junior’s CG-animated Muppet Babies reboot will premiere on the children’s block March 23 at 10 a.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel, Variety reports.

The series, which re-imagines Jim Henson’s lovable puppets as babies, stars Jenny Slate (Venom) as Miss Nanny, Dee Bradley Baker (Ultimate Spider-Man) as Animal, Ben Diskin (Marvel’s Spider-Man) as Gonzo, Eric Bauza (Batman Ninja) as Fozzie, Melanie Harrison (Fish Hooks) as Piggy, and Matt Danner (Penguin Monster Beach Party) as Kermit.

Jessica DiCicco (DC Super Hero Girls) joins as Summer Penguin, a brand new Muppet original to the show.

Muppet Babies will take the pint-sized Muppets on high-concept adventures from their playroom through the power of imagination, as the series strives to highlight “creative and critical thinking skills by harnessing the power and potential of imaginative play.”

Like Disney Junior‘s Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, every 30-minute episode will be comprised of two 11-minute shorts.

The reboot will retain the same Muppet Babies style from the original Emmy Award-winning ’80s ‘toon, which ran for eight seasons between 1984 and 1991, recreated through modern computer animation.

Tony Award-winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, star of Broadway’s Hamilton, provides the vocals for the Muppet Babies theme song.

“I was a huge fan of the original Muppet Babies series and am so excited that Disney Junior is bringing these beloved characters back in a new series for my children to grow up with in the same way that I did,” Goldsberry told Oh My Disney.

The 16-song soundtrack, Disney Junior Music: Muppet Babies, is newly available for digital download from Walt Disney Records.

Set in the vibrant playroom of an urban brownstone with an expansive backyard, the Muppet Babies have everything they need at their fingertips to lead them on their fantastical adventures. The backyard alone is home to Kermit’s bouncy “pond,” Piggy’s dressing room, Summer’s art table, Gonzo’s chicken coop, Fozzie’s stage and a communal treehouse. In every episode, through a rainbow transition, the Muppet Babies use their imaginations to transport them into a fantasy sequence, each with a distinct style ranging from collage, comic book and classic cartoons to live-action footage. While spotlighting the zany comedy that the Muppet Babies are known for, each story is also designed to introduce young viewers to the unique problem-solving power of imagination.

Disney will also reboot the Muppets once again, as adults, in a new live-action series intended to debut on Disney’s exclusive streaming service in 2019.

Muppet Babies debuts in two back-to-back episodes on March 23 at 10 a.m. EDT on Disney Channel and in the DisneyNOW app.