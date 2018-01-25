Disney Reveals a Brand New Muppet

Disney has revealed a brand new Muppet, that will be making her debut in the upcoming Muppet Babies reboot series. Her name is “Summer Penguin”, and we just got our very first look at the character, via Twitter:

Here’s the official caption that came with the announcement:

“Introducing the newest Muppet in the playroom, Summer Penguin! #MuppetBabies premieres March 2018.”

This Disney Jr. Muppet Babies reboot will be a CG-animated series in the vein of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, with the same format of two 11-minute shorts in one full 30-min episode. The show will have an educational slant, taking the Muppet Babies on high-concept adventures, with the goal of highlighting “creative and critical thinking skills by harnessing the power and potential of imaginative play.”

Muppet Babies was a cult-classic hit in the ’80s, helping to keep the Muppet brand alive for kids of that time. Disney Jr. found great success with it’s modern take on Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, and Muppet Babies will likely be another big success story for the network. This also marks another entry in the current lineup of ’80s – ’90s cartoons being rebooted; Duck Tales recently returned to Disney XD, and Warner Bros.’ Animaniacs is coming to Hulu in 2020.

Muppet Babies will air in March (exact date TBA) on Disney Jr.