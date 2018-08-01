TV Shows

‘My Little Pony’ Goes ’80s With A Parody Video, Movie Posters

To celebrate 35 years of My Little Pony magic, Hasbro has put together a week-long celebration of nostalgia, complete with ’80s-themed movie posters and a parody video released on social media.

The posters headed to the movies, but the video — like My Little Pony itself has done for most of its multimedia iterations — took to the small screen, in a clever parody of the Full House opening theme (but, y’know — with ponies).

You can check it out below, and the posters in the attached gallery.

It’s a FOAL-on HOUSE party! #RetroWeek #Estin83

The posters are homages to Back to the Future, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, all of which were released between 1982 (when the Ponies first appeared on the scene) and 1989.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7532]The property’s popularity has only grown in recent years, with the advent of the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic animated series, its comic book companion, toys, merchandise, and more. Celebrating 35 years has been an affair that has been going on for a while now, with a new line of Friendship is Magic toys as well as a San Diego Comic Con-exclusive three-pack of toys called a “greatest hits” line and packaged in a mock boom box.

The “Greatest Hits” three-pack featured toys that looked like the Friendship is Magic ponies but were the size and shape of the classic ’80s toys.

