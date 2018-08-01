‘My Little Pony’ Goes ’80s With A Parody Video, Movie Posters

To celebrate 35 years of My Little Pony magic, Hasbro has put together a week-long celebration of nostalgia, complete with ’80s-themed movie posters and a parody video released on social media.

The posters headed to the movies, but the video — like My Little Pony itself has done for most of its multimedia iterations — took to the small screen, in a clever parody of the Full House opening theme (but, y’know — with ponies).

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check it out below, and the posters in the attached gallery.

The posters are homages to Back to the Future, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, all of which were released between 1982 (when the Ponies first appeared on the scene) and 1989.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7532]The property’s popularity has only grown in recent years, with the advent of the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic animated series, its comic book companion, toys, merchandise, and more. Celebrating 35 years has been an affair that has been going on for a while now, with a new line of Friendship is Magic toys as well as a San Diego Comic Con-exclusive three-pack of toys called a “greatest hits” line and packaged in a mock boom box.

The “Greatest Hits” three-pack featured toys that looked like the Friendship is Magic ponies but were the size and shape of the classic ’80s toys.