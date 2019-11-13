My Little Pony: Pony Life TV Series Announced

My Little Pony is returning to television with a new look in 2020. Hasbro today announced My Little Pony: Pony Life, a new Discovery Family television series that will bring back the Mane 6 with new designs to tell different kinds of stories. The new series is produced by Hasbro’s Allspark Animation. It will launch with a product line inspired by the series that will be available from select retailers this winter. The “Mane 6” characters from My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic return with new designs inspired by “chibi-style animation.” My Little Pony: Pony LIfe premieres next year on Discovery Family and Discovery Family GO, with additional short-form content on the My Little Pony YouTube channel. My Little Pony: Pony Life features the same core voice cast as My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic.

The new toy line includes the characters and their mysterious potions featured in the animated series. The new line includes magical potion surprises, magic growing hair, magic color reveal hair and more. Each product includes a special potion bottle to unbox in every package. Amazon is the first to carry the new line, beginning today. Additional My Little Pony: Pony Life products will begin arriving in stores in December.

“We are thrilled to reveal a new, magical chapter for the My Little Pony franchise – and it’s funnier, sweeter and warmer than ever!” says Samantha Lomow, President, Hasbro Entertainment Brands in a statement. “Our magical My Little Pony makeover is inspired by our fans who are looking for more ways to experience their favorite characters from the My Little Pony world. We are also bringing the magic to life with all new ways to play so our fans can experience the magic through engaging new products. We hope fans of all ages will enjoy exploring a fun new side of friendship and all the new story magic My Little Pony: Pony Life has to offer as we gear up for the launch of the all new My LIttle Pony movie from Paramount on September 24, 2021.”

Here’s a description of the new animated series, from Hasbro: “The new My Little Pony: Pony LIfe show looks at the funny side of friendship. The new center of the world is Sugarcube Corner – just like going to a friend’s house after school, this is our ponies’ home away from home. Here, Pinkie Pie serves up frosted cupcakes to the best customers in the world— her friends! Pony Life episodes feature hilarious, “Slice of Life” stories that modern kids can relate to. The series is LOADED with magic, including a mysterious source of potions that Pinkie keeps hidden behind the bakery counter and breaks out when the need arises.”

