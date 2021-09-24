Netflix's My Little Pony: A New Generation First Trailer Released

Hasbro's My Little Pony movie, My Little Pony: A New Generation, is coming to Netflix on September 24th and now the streamer has released the official trailer and poster for the upcoming animated film. In the trailer, we get our first real look at the Earth Pony who, upon meeting a unicorn named Izzy sets out on an adventure to try to bring all the types of ponies together again to restore Equestria's magic.

In addition to Sunny and Izzy, the trailer gives fans their first look at two other new characters in the My Little Pony universe in action, two royal Pegasi Pipp Petals and Zipp Storm. Netflix and Hasbro previously gave fans a look at Pipp and Zipp for National Siblings Day back in April and you can see them along with Sunny, Izzy, and another Earth Pony Hitch in the official poster released today as well. You can check out the official synopsis for My Little Pony: A New Generation below.

These ponies have way more than one trick up their sleeve (if they wore sleeves). MY LITTLE PONY: A NEW GENERATION—with Vanessa Hudgens, Kimiko Glenn, James Marsden, Sofia Carson, and Liza Koshy—premieres only on Netflix September 24! ✨ 🦄 pic.twitter.com/rAvrldjVr6 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) August 12, 2021

The unimaginable has happened...Equestria has lost its magic! Earth Ponies, Unicorns, and Pegasi are no longer friends and now live separated by species. But idealistic Earth Pony Sunny (Vanessa Hudgens) is determined to find a way to bring enchantment and unity back to their world. Teaming up with open-hearted Unicorn Izzy (Kimiko Glenn), the pair travel to faraway lands where they encounter the likes of charismatic and brave Pegasi Pipp (Sofia Carson) and Zipp (Liza Koshy) and the ever-responsible fellow Earth Pony Hitch (James Marsden). Their mission is full of misadventures, but these new best friends each possess their own unique and special gifts that may be just what this ponyverse needs to restore magic and prove that even little ponies can make a big difference.

My Little Pony: A New Generation stars Vanessa Hudgens (Sunny), Kimiko Glenn (Izzy), James Marsden (Hitch), Sofia Carson (Pipp), and Liza Koshy (Zipp). Additional voice cast members include Ken Jeong (Sprout), Elizabeth Perkins (Phyllis), Jane Krakowski (Queen Haven), Phil LaMarr (Alphabittle), and Michael McKean (Argyle). The film is directed by Robert Cullen, José L. Ucha, and co-directed by Mark Fattibene. The film's story creators are Robert Cullen & José L. Ucha, and Tim Sullivan, and the screenplay was written by Sullivan and Gillian Berrow. Cecil Kramer and Peter Lewis produced the film.

My Little Pony: A New Generation debuts on Netflix on September 24th.

