Animal Planet’s Mysterious Creatures With Forrest Galante Returning This Saturday

This past fall, Animal Planet unveiled an all-new series in Mysterious Creatures with Forrest Galante, in which the host aims to shine a light on some of the most bizarre members of the animal kingdom. Despite how much we know about animals around the world, there are still remote ecosystems that biologists continue to discover animals in, with the series shining a spotlight on species that had seemingly gone extinct or had inspired legendary tales. This Saturday on Animal Planet will see the return of Mysterious Creatures with Forrest Galante, with these new episodes also expected to debut on discovery+.

Per press release, “Wildlife biologist Forrest Galante has spent his life tracking and rediscovering animals ‘lost’ to extinction, from his historic rediscovery of the Fernandina Tortoise to the elusive Dracula monkey and more. Now, Forrest, along with his wife and zoologist, Jessica Summerfield, travel across the globe from Mozambique to the Pacific Northwest, to investigate reports of ‘strange sightings,’ ‘legendary creatures,’ and ‘mysterious encounters’ between humans and wildlife that may not only lead to conflict but may further lead to that animal extinction behind the local lore. Forrest’s goal is to end the conflict and to solve the riddles behind the local legends and mysteries before these animals truly become ‘mythological’ due to extinction.

“In the premiere episode of Mysterious Creatures with Forrest Galante airing this Saturday, Forrest, along with his wife Jessica, travel to Missouri in search for the mythical Ozark Howler after recent encounters. Other stories this season include Forrest heading to a remote tribal village in Mozambique, after hearing of local stories of an enormous animal coming into the village at night destroying homes, crops, and even killing locals. When Forrest determines that the animal responsible is one of Africa’s last remaining giant bull elephants, he must quickly assemble a team to track down and safely transport an entire herd of these majestic creatures 300 rugged miles to the safety of a national park in order to protect both the villagers and the animal alike. Additionally, Forrest and Jessica investigate the waterways in the Pacific Northwest following local lore of dragon-like monsters residing in the area; the Pantanal in Brazil, the world’s largest tropical wetlands, in search for a creature that has eluded documented science for centuries – a massive sixty-foot aquatic snake; and to northern Peru at the base of the Andes mountains to investigate a series of strange attacks on local farmers in this region considered to be the planet’s #1 most critically endangered ‘Biodiversity Hotspot.’”

Check out the premiere of new episodes of Mysterious Creatures with Forrest Galante this Saturday on Animal Planet.

