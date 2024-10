MythBusters Star Jessi Combs Killed In Horrific Accident

MythBusters star Jessi Combs has reportedly been killed in a vehicle crash in southeast Oregon. She was 39 years old.

E! News reports that the Harney County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Combs, a famous professional racer, passed away after driving a jet car in attempt to break a land speed record. The attempt was held in the Alvord Desert, though the exact cause of the crash is currently unknown. Combs was the sole fatality.

Combs has hosted the TV program Xtreme 4×4 as part of Powerblock in the late 2000s, until an accident led to her departure from the show. She would show up in season 7 of MythBusters, before taking on the acclaimed AOL Autoblog show The List – 1001 Car Things To Do Before You Die. She would also pick up the programs All Girls Garage, the re-launched Overhaulin, and the Discovery Channel show Break Room. When not on camera, Combs was competitive racing throughout the 2010s, and winning scoring some big wins along the way. Suffice to say her final ride was done in the spirit that defined her life, pushing to break new barriers and set new milestones in racing. She will be sorely missed by the racing community, and fans of her TV work, everywhere.

Jessi Combs’ team member Terry Madden confirmed her death on Instagram, with the following post about the racing star’s final moments:

“So I don’t know how to say any of this but it all needs said. I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman @thejessicombs she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her. She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know. Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!! I’m not ok, but she is right here keeping my going-I made her a promise that if this didn’t go well that I would make sure and do good with it, please help me with that, you are all going to see things on news please believe non of them.. we the family have drafted a release and it will come out today with more proper info, but I was just woke up by the media tracking me down and I need everyone of her true friends to do what she would want “take a deep breath, relax” and do good things with this. Please donate to nothing, I know there will be people try, we are finishing the documentary as she wished and the world will know the truth and her foundation will use those funds to do amazing things in this world and make her legacy live on properly. In the coming days her family and I will get the proper channels put together that you can then donate to that foundation but until you hear it from me wait please-I don’t want some asshole profiting off this (all ready had one try to sell us a video)… .

.

Love you all and thank you all for being such amazing friends to her, she dedicated her life to helping support others dreams and I promise I will continue that.” —Terry Madden

R.I.P. Jessi Combs, July 27, 1983 – August 27, 2019. We wish Jessi Combs’ family and friends condolences in their time of mourning.