Mythic Quest Season 4 Trailer Reveals Roblox Controversy-Inspired Storyline

Mythic Quest is back to parody some of Roblox‘s recent troubles in a trailer for Season 4. The workplace comedy series for Apple TV+ features Rob McElhenney as the creator behind a video game study that runs the Mythic Quest online platform. Fans have watched and streamed as the Mythic Quest cast has fought to keep the game alive, all while striving for a healthy work/life balance. The fourth season looks to keep this trend going, except this time Mythic Quest will mirror a real-life video game in Roblox, and its ongoing fight to combat sex games being made on the platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Season 4 trailer for Mythic Quest begins by focusing on Dana Bryant (Imani Hakim), one of Mythic Quest‘s game testers who is riding the high of some recent success. We watch Dana enjoy her new stardom at a video game fair, with Rob McElhenney’s Ian Grimm even using a Brady Bunch reference. Things take a turn for the worst when the game developers are encouraged to rush out new artificial intelligence, which is probably what gets them in trouble with the government when allegations of sex games pop up for the PlayPen expansion.

Play video

David Brittlesbee (David Hornsby) is served and has to testify in front of Congress to defend Mythic Quest. When asked what is the good in profiting off of children, Rachel Meyee (Ashly Burch) replies, “I do not recall.” Roblox has come under fire for the adult content that has started appearing on the platform, which is mostly used by kids. In November, the Roblox Corporation announced new parental controls to help keep kids safe. The biggest of these changes is remote management, which allows parents to review activity from their own device. This includes things like screen time monitoring, and the ability to see the user’s friend list.

Parents can view screen time and set daily limits, all while being able to view their kids’ friends list. A big change comes with the chat feature for players under the age of 13. Those players will not be able to message other Roblox users “outside of games and experiences.” Through a new built-in setting, users under 13 will only be able to use public broadcast messages in games and experiences by default, though parents will have an option to turn off that limit in settings. Those changes are expected to be implemented by the first quarter of 2025.

Mythic Quest brings stars Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Naomi Ekperigin. Season 4 premieres January 29th on Apple TV+.