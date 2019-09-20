Nancy Drew Premiere Synopsis Teases a Major New Mystery

Nancy Drew has been a pop culture staple through countless books, movies, and comics, and she will soon be headed back to the world of television through a reboot on The CW. The series is expected to bring Nancy into a whole new era, and now we have a new indication of what that will involve. On Thursday, The CW released a new synopsis for the show’s series premiere, which teases the mystery that will turn Nancy Drew’s (Kennedy McMann) life upside down.

“SERIES PREMIERE – Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) is a brilliant teenage detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine – until her mother’s untimely death derails Nancy’s college plans. Devastated by her mother’s passing, Nancy swears off crime-solving while crossing off the days until she can re-apply to college. But when a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene: Nancy’s nemesis from high school, George Fan (Leah Lewis); a rich girl with a mysterious past, Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani); Nancy’s secret boyfriend, Ned “Nick” Nickerson (Tunji Kasim); and amiable burnout Ace (Alex Saxon).

The five of them must team up to clear their own names – encountering emotional entanglements and even more mysteries along the way. Nancy’s reawakening brings her into conflict with her widowed father, Carson Drew (Scott Wolf), who is dating Detective Karen Hart (Alvina August). And, when a supernatural presence begins to haunt Nancy’s investigation, she discovers that the current crime has an astonishing connection to the long unsolved murder of a local girl. Whether the ghost is here to help, or hinder Nancy remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure: Nancy’s going to have to unravel the clues from both the living and the dead to solve the crimes.

Riley Smith also stars. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Noga Landau, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage with story by Noga Landau.”

The synopsis gives a pretty significant idea of the dynamics of Horseshoe Bay, as well as the supernatural twist that is set to play a role in the show. At the center of it is Nancy Drew, who McMann is excited to bring to life on the small screen.

“I read all the books, I played all the games. It’s been a part of my life for so long, it’s truly a dream come true,” McMann told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It was a little intimidating because I was like ‘they’ve tried this so many times. I’ve got to be the one to do it!”

Nancy Drew will premiere Wednesday, October 9th, at 9/8c on The CW.