New Nancy Drew Reboot Still Released

The CW is bringing a whole new version of Nancy Drew to television this fall, and we have a brand new look at what that will entail. Ahead of the network’s Upfronts presentation, a new still from the upcoming reboot has been released, which shows Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) investigating a creepy-looking room.

The new Nancy Drew series revolves around an 18-year-old Nancy in the summer after her high school graduation. Rather than leaving her hometown for college, a family tragedy holds her back another year as she finds herself embroiled in a murder investigation while uncovering secrets that run deeper than she ever imagined.

“We’re happy with Nancy Drew, which will have a supernatural twist to it,” The CW president Mark Pedowitz explained earlier this year.

The series will also star Leah Lewis (Charmed) as George, Tunji Kasim (Nearly Famous) as Nick, Alvina August (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Detective Karen Hunt, Maddison Jaizani (Versailles, Into the Badlands, Tyrant) as Bess and Alex Saxon (The Fix, The Fosters, Finding Carter) as Ace. Scott Wolf will play Nancy’s father, Carson Drew, replacing Freddie Prinze Jr. in the role. Television’s original Nancy Drew, Pamela Sue Martin, will have a guest-starring role.

This marks the third Nancy Drew take that has attempted to make it to television in recent years, which previously included the Sarah Shahi-led Drew pilot on CBS, and an NBC pilot. The character recently earned a similarly-modern reboot in the comics, from Kelly Thompson and Jenn St-Onge. Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, whose work also includes Runaways, Gossip Girl and Dynasty, will pen the pilot script alongside The Magicians‘ Noga Landau. Lis Rowinski will co-executive produce.

Nancy Drew will air Wednesdays at 9/8c, following new episodes of Riverdale, on The CW.

