Naomi Watts Had Never Watched Game of Thrones Before HBO Approached Her About the Prequel

The final season of Game of Thrones might have disappointed many long-time fans, but we’ll all be able to revisit the world of Westeros very soon as HBO TV continues work on their first spinoff series. While the show does not yet have an official title, we do know that it will be set centuries before the events of the original series.

The Game of Thrones prequel will also benefit from some A-List talent from Hollywood, as actress Naomi Watts is set to play a major role in the new show. But while the rest of us were obsessed with the preceding series, Watts had never even seen a single episode.

Watts revealed her “ignorance” during an interview with Porter where she came clean about how familiar she was with Game of Thrones.

“I didn’t start watching until I was approached about this job,” Watts explained. “But my brother [photographer Ben Watts], who is heavily into it, told me, ‘Under no circumstances are you going to turn this down.’”

Watts added that she binged the series’ seven seasons (at the time) and “was in – hook, line and sinker.”

The actress is a steel trap, though, as she refuses to reveal any information about the upcoming series. “I am literally not allowed to say anything about it,” Watts said, but she does realize that her profile has the potential to be raised in a significant way.

“I still have fears about that,” she said about the increased fame from a Game of Thrones role. “I don’t really know what to prepare for.”

Fans who are eager to learn more about the plot finally got some information out of franchise creator George R.R. Martin, who spilled some key details during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“The Starks will definitely be there,” Martin said. “Obviously the White Walkers are here — or as they’re called in my books, The Others — and that will be an aspect of it… There are things like direwolves and mammoths.”

While fans might see the Starks or the Targaryens in the series, don’t expect to see House Lannister just yet.

“The Lannisters aren’t there yet, but Castlery Rock is certainly there; it’s like the Rock of Gibraltar,” Martin added. “It’s actually occupied by the Casterlys — for whom it’s still named after in the time of Game of Thrones.”

The Game of Thrones prequel series does not yet have a release date.