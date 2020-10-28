Narcos: Mexico Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

✖

Wednesday morning is bringing with it good news for fans of the Narcos franchise, as Netflix has officially renewed Narcos: Mexico for a third season. The spinoff series, which was initially intended to simply be a fourth installment of the original Narcos, has garnered plenty of critical acclaim in its own right, finding success with audiences around the world. After a popular second season, which was released on Netflix back in February, Narcos: Mexico will be making its anticipated return to the streamer, likely in the next year.

In addition to the renewal, Netflix announced that Narcos: Mexico would be changing showrunners heading into Season 3. Narcos Boss Eric Newman has served as showrunner for all five seasons of the Narcos franchise to-date, but is handing off the day-to-day responsibilities to co-creator and long-time collaborator Carlo Bernard. Newman will still be working with Netflix as a part of his overall deal, but won't be as involved with Narcos going forward, though he will remain on as an executive producer.

"I am grateful for my five years at the helm of Narcos and Narcos: Mexico and am immensely proud of what this spectacular team has achieved with these shows," Newman said in a statement. "Carlo Bernard is the first person I ever spoke to about this project, over ten years ago, and I am extremely pleased to leave the steering of Season 3 of Narcos: Mexico in his very capable hands."

Netflix also revealed the linup of directors for Narcos: Mexico Season 3, which includes a familiar name to fans of the franchise. Wagner Moura, who starred as Pablo Escobar in the first two seasons of Narcos, will be directing a pair of episodes of Narcos: Mexico in Season 3. Andrés Baiz, Alejandra Márquez Abella, Luis Ortega, and Amat Escalante round out this season's list of directors.

You can check out the official synopsis for Narcos: Mexico Season 3 below.

"Set in the 90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, Season 3 examines the war that breaks out after Felix’s empire splinters. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty - and every arrest, murder and take-down only pushes real victory further away..."

