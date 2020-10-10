NBA Finals: Mickey Mouse Virtually Attends Game 5
Mickey Mouse appeared in the crowd of game five of the NBA finals series between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers. Fans had a mixed response to the cartoon character's appearance in the crowd. NBA commentator Mike Breen said, "He's like Lebron. He doesn't age. He looks the same as he did years ago."
Here are some of the reactions to Mickey's appearance:
Tuning In
prevnext
Mickey tuning in for some Heat vs. Lakers action pic.twitter.com/VooNnZd8gA— CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) October 10, 2020
In the Crowd
prevnext
MICKEY MOUSE IN THE CROWD— donate (@danielleonate) October 10, 2020
Screamed
prevnext
MICKEY MOUSE IS AT THE FUCKIBG NBA FINALS I SAW HIM ON THE TV AND SCREAMED WHILE IN MY CLASS— Tally (@keykid_tally2) October 10, 2020
He Doesn't Age
prevnext
"He doesn't age. He looks the same as he did years ago."
—Mike Breen on Mickey Mouse pic.twitter.com/rlpsQgePpc— ESPN (@espn) October 10, 2020
No Way
prevnext
No fucking way mickey mouse is at the nba finals right now pic.twitter.com/EIRFaLg7Xu— PJ (@elpawl) October 10, 2020
New Nightmare
prevnext
Blinking Mickey Mouse is my new nightmare. https://t.co/Azo44azNlG— Eric Weaver (@Eric_Weaver22) October 10, 2020
Technology Gone Too Far
prevnext
watching the nba finals and i just saw mickey mouse on the beyond live fan screen....technology has gone too far— ash (@tenstrife) October 10, 2020
Singing His Name
prevnext
IDK IF WE ON THE SAME STREAM but the commentator started singing his name 😭— ariane🌙 (@127fIoor) October 10, 2020
Doesn't Matter
prevnext
Mickey Mouse being showed on the virtual fan screen just reminded me that this championship doesn't matter.— William Hendrix ඞ (@SpecificNY) October 10, 2020
Cried Laughing
prev
I cried laughing pic.twitter.com/QGRomUX5nR— Magi (@JibMagi) October 10, 2020