7 Best Dark Comedy TV Shows, Ranked

Not all comedy is about stories that make us laugh until we cry. In this genre, there’s a darker layer that puts us in uncomfortable situations and still expects us to find them funny. It’s not a light kind of humor, especially since it usually involves selfish characters making bad choices and social settings that feel more awkward than genuinely funny at first glance. And many shows lean into this subgenre, but only a few manage to sustain the balance between discomfort and laughter without turning everything into something predictable or repetitive. Dark comedy lives in a constantly unstable line, where the tone can shift at any moment, and that’s part of its appeal.

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That’s why here are some of the best TV shows that make you find humor in negative, uncomfortable, or messed-up parts of life, ranked from worst to best. How far do they go beyond simply repeating a formula of awkward comedy?

7) The White Lotus

Image courtesy of hbo

When it comes to dark comedy, The White Lotus is obviously a must. It works extremely well as a social satire, especially because most of its humor comes from discomfort and from the way it lets its characters slowly destroy themselves through ego and privilege. As an anthology, it follows different groups of guests and staff at luxury resorts around the world. Each season introduces a new destination and new characters, and over the course of their stay, dynamics of power, class, and morality gradually break down until they eventually explode.

However, compared to others, this show still operates within a relatively safe zone. Even though it’s smart and well written, its format doesn’t really take many narrative risks or push the genre in a more transformative direction. Its structure is heavily focused on social commentary, which is absolutely effective, but at the same time, it doesn’t really use the genre in a more expansive or less predictable way across the series as a whole.

6) Succession

Image courtesy of hbo

Highly acclaimed, Emmy-winning, and still widely recommended, Succession belongs to that top-tier group of “prestige TV” when it comes to overall quality. In terms of dark comedy, it’s also one of the most consistent entries on this list, largely because of how strong its dialogue is. The series follows the power struggle between the Roy siblings as they fight for control of the family company. The humor comes from cruelty, constant humiliation, and the general inability of these characters to function like emotionally stable adults, which makes the show’s acidic tone land very effectively.

So why is it lower in the ranking? Even though it fits into this more unconventional corner of comedy, it still leans more toward drama than the other shows on the list. It’s undeniably brilliant, but it’s not a series that significantly changes its own storytelling language across seasons; instead, it refines the same type of humor and dynamic over time. Other productions tend to experiment more with tonal shifts and structural variation within dark comedy, which gives them a broader range in how they use the genre overall.

5) Baby Reindeer

Image courtesy of netflix

When it was released, Baby Reindeer became an instant phenomenon — everyone was talking about how wild the story was of Donny (Richard Gadd), a struggling comedian getting pulled into an obsessive relationship with Martha (Jessica Gunning), a stalker (especially since it’s based on real events). And this is where it really fits into the definition of dark comedy, because the humor is there, but it’s always filtered through shame, trauma, and emotionally heavy situations. It also works extremely well as a psychological study of character, which makes it a compelling watch beyond just the premise.

However, this is a much more uncomfortable experience than a traditionally funny one, even within the dark comedy label. Besides, it’s not as balanced in how it uses comedy compared to other shows on this list. In other words, it absolutely nails the “dark” part, but it doesn’t always sustain the “comedy” side as consistently throughout. Because of that, it inevitably loses a few points in this ranking.

4) Atlanta

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Atlanta isn’t always talked about in the same breath as some of the bigger prestige comedies, which is why it still feels slightly underrated overall. The show follows Earn (Donald Glover) trying to manage the career of rapper Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) while navigating life in Atlanta. And the real strength here is that you never quite know what you’re going to get: it can be a social comedy, a psychological character study, or something completely surreal and detached from reality. The story is always shifting away from a fixed structure, leaning into experimental episodes and strange, almost dreamlike situations.

That unpredictability is arguably its biggest advantage, since it expands what the series can talk about and how it can talk about it in the first place. On the other hand, that same freedom also works against the consistency of the humor: all that creative range sometimes dilutes the direct comedic impact, even if it significantly raises the show’s artistic value. That means some episodes land as extremely strong, and others feel much less focused on being genuinely funny. It’s a double-edged sword when it comes to this ranking.

3) Fleabag

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Fleabag is one of the sharpest shows ever made, and it’s smart in a very specific way because it fully focuses on its protagonist and isn’t afraid to go deep with her story. When it comes to character development, this is basically a masterclass. We follow a woman (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) dealing with guilt, grief, and completely broken relationships, while also trying to maintain a sarcastic, ironic stance toward her own life. With excellent comedic timing, the jokes are also very self-aware and just uncomfortable enough to land perfectly.

A major highlight is the breaking of the fourth wall, especially since this device ended up becoming one of the key (if not the main) elements that boosted the show’s success — there are plenty of clips of Fleabag talking directly to the camera that people still share constantly. It puts you inside her head almost all the time. Still, even though it’s flawless in execution, it remains very focused on a single, tightly contained personal arc, and doesn’t really go beyond that scope.

2) Barry

Image courtesy of hbo

Barry is another show that, unfortunately, almost no one seems to know about, which is a shame as it’s a pretty rare example of a comedy that starts off absurd and gradually gets stripped down into something much heavier, without completely losing its humor along the way. The story follows the title character (Bill Hader), a hitman who tries to leave his criminal life behind to become an actor in Los Angeles. And the contrast between those two worlds is the engine of the comedy, until things start to become more uncomfortable and violent.

This could easily be a top-ranked show: it’s extremely well constructed and knows exactly how to work with tonal progression. However, it still relies quite heavily on that shift. That’s not necessarily a flaw, but it does mean the dark comedy here feels more like a phase than a constant presence. The humor doesn’t disappear, as mentioned, but it stops being the main driving force eventually. The number one pick, on the other hand, already understands that balance in a more integrated and consistent way from the very beginning.

1) BoJack Horseman

Image courtesy of Netflix

Who hasn’t heard of BoJack Horseman? Especially if you’re looking for a great show that hooks you and actually says something about life. This is where you really understand the essence of dark comedy as a full structure, not just a style. In animated format, the story follows a former sitcom star trying to deal with fame, addiction, depression, and a constant level of self-sabotage in Hollywood. And the point is that the humor is never separated from the tragedy, since the jokes come from the exact same place as the heavier situations (which becomes even clearer as the seasons go on).

It takes the top spot because it manages to stay consistent both as a comedy and as a drama, without ever needing to choose between the two. But more importantly, because no other series on this list can be as funny and as uncomfortable at the same time for so long without losing impact. This is a production that everyone should watch at least once. It’s pure brilliance.

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