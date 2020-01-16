NBC’s Peacock to Offer Early Episodes of The Tonight Show and Late Night

NBCUniversal is making their new streaming service Peacock hard to resist! The upcoming service will not only be the streaming exclusive home for The Office and Saturday Night Live, Peacock will also slightly disrupt the actual broadcast television schedule for NBC. Included in the giant announcement by NBCUniversal about Peacock was the reveal that its two late night hits The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers will both stream HOURS ahead of their broadcast television premiere. When the service launches, Peacock Premium subscribers (the $4.99 a month version with fewer ads) will be able to stream The Tonight Show at 8 PM ET with Late Night following at 9 PM ET, a full three and a half hours before they debut on standard television.

This development will certainly have fans of the MCU, Stranger Things, and other major franchises happy as the stars of those movies & shows frequently appear on The Tonight Show to promote the new films and series ahead of their release. Should they happen to bring clips with them from the new films or simply reveal unexpected details, they’ll appear on the stream for fans to see early, meaning Peacock subscribers won’t have to stay up late to see their favorite celebrities appear on the show.

Official details about Peacock were confirmed earlier today by NBCUniversal with the streaming service set to launch across the United States on July 15th. However, the service will also be available for Comcast cable subscribers through their Xfinity X1 and Flex customers on April 15th.

There will be three tiers of the service available to customers, from Peacock Free to Peacock Premium to an Ad-Free version of Peacock Premium. The free version is free, Peacock Premium will be $4.99 a month, and the Ad-Free version will be $9.99 per month. The free version will not have access to the entire Peacock library and will only be subject to “select episodes of marquee Peacock originals,” so choose wisely.

In addition to the bevy of hosted streaming content like all three Law and Orders, Two and a Half Men, 30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cheers, House, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Parks and Recreation, and Will & Grace, Peacock will also be home to original content like a new Battlestar Galactic, an adaptation of Brave New World, and MacGruber, plus revivals of Saved By the Bell and Punky Brewster.