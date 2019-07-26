NBCUniversal Streaming Service Plans to Launch in April

Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and Amazon Prime have pretty much controlled the streaming service game for the past couple of years, with a few other offerings trying to find their way into the competition. Over the next nine months or so, the entire landscape is going to be changing as several massive players enter the arena. Disney+ will likely be the biggest rocker of the boat when it launches in November, but it will be joined soon after by WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, as well as NBCUniversal‘s talked-about service.

There still isn’t a name for NBCUniversal’s upcoming streamer, nor are there a ton of details about what the new service will contain. But the company has finally announced a timeframe for its release, which will take place in April 2020.

According to Variety, NBCUniversal and Sky announced the new streaming service release window during parent company Comcast’s second quarter earnings call. NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke noted that there is a team of more than 500 people working on the launch of the streaming service already.

“We believe we have a very innovative way of coming to the market that is very different than anything else and has very attractive financial aspects,” said Burke.

The contents of the new streaming service are mostly under wraps, but one of its cornerstones will be The Office, which is currently streaming on Netflix. The show has continued to be a major part of pop culture years after it wrapped its nine season run on NBC. Seeing as how The Office reportedly makes up of 5% of Netflix’s volume, NBCUniversal is hoping it will be a major factor in gaining subscribers. Burke says the company sees The Office as “one of the tentpole programs on our platforms.”

The streaming service is also working on several originals, as well as the rebirth of the recently-cancelled A.P. Bio. The series was cancelled on NBC after two seasons but was brought back for a third on the platform following a wave of support from fans online.

