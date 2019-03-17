National Geographic Is Bringing Neil deGrasse Tyson Back After Assault Investigation

Last December, it was reported that renowned astrophysicist and host of Cosmos Neil deGrasse Tyson was being investigated by the two networks show aired on — Fox and National Geographic Channel — due to allegations of sexual misconduct. Now, National Geographic’s investigation is complete, and Cosmos will be returning to air.

According to Variety, while the results of the investigation were not revealed, the network is moving forward with bringing both Cosmos and deGrasse’s Star Talk back to the air.

“Star Talk will return to the air with the remaining 13 episodes in April on National Geographic, and both Fox and National Geographic are committed to finding an air date for Cosmos,” the network said in a statement. “There will be no further comment.”

Both Star Talk and Cosmos: Possible Worlds had been a big question mark since December when the investigation was first launched. Cosmos had been slated to premiere on Fox March 3 and then on Nat Geo March 4. However, after the allegations and the investigation was launched, those plans were shelved. The series, which will enter its third season when it returns, had been given a 13-episode order and is expected to run out its full season.

The delay on getting the third season of Cosmos to air complicated more than the network’s schedules. National Geographic also had to put publication plans on hold for a companion book, Cosmos: Possible Worlds by Ann Druyan, one of the creators of the original Cosmos series. Druyan, along with legendary astronomer Carl Sagan, created the franchise in 1980. The book had originally been set to go on sale February 19.

The entire situation began last fall after it was reported that two women, Bucknell University’s Dr. Katelyn N. Allers and a former assistant of Tyson’s, Ashley Watson, both made allegations of misconduct. Allers claimed that Tyson groped her at a 2009 event while Watson claimed that she was forced to leave her role over the inappropriate advances. Allers and Watson’s allegations joined those of Tchiya Amet, a woman who had previously accused Tyson of misconduct.

Tyson has denied all of the allegations. He noted in a Facebook post from last year that he was open to the investigation and would fully cooperate.

“In any claim, evidence matters. Evidence always matters. But what happens when it’s just one person’s word against another’s, and the stories don’t agree? That’s when people tend to pass judgment on who is more credible than whom. And that’s when an impartial investigation can best serve the truth – and would have my full cooperation to do so.”

A return date has not yet been set for Cosmos: Possible Worlds or its companion book.

