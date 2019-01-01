Neil Patrick Harris Spoils ‘A Series Of Unfortunate Events’ Season 3

Neil Patrick Harris has done something rather “unfortunate” on Twitter, at least when it comes to a particular Netflix series.

The third and final season of A Series of Unfortunate Events is now streaming on Netflix, and Harris — who plays the nefarious Count Olaf — decided to celebrate both the release and the New Year with “spoilers” for the season. Check out his tweet below (and don’t worry: it’s safe to do so. Trust us.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

Happy New Year! As a gift to you, I will SPOIL season 3 of Series of @Unfortunate Events (streaming tomorrow!) – I win! I catch the Baudelaire children, steal their fortunes, and end their lives. Ha! Well, I rewrote the script and am pretty sure they took my notes, sooo, 🤞🏼. pic.twitter.com/e3XCnuoWHT — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) January 1, 2019

“Happy New Year!” Harris wrote on New Year’s Eve. “As a gift to you, I will SPOIL season 3 of Series of Unfortunate Events (streaming tomorrow!) — I win! I catch the Baudelaire children, steal their fortunes, and end their lives. Ha! Well, I rewrote the script and am pretty sure they took my notes, sooo.”

As longtime fans of the book series of the same name written by novelist Daniel Handler under the pen name Lemony Snicket can tell you, Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events fairly faithfully follows those books and while we won’t tell you precisely how they end, suffice it to say that Count Olaf doesn’t exactly end up on top. What we can tell you, however, is that this final season — which adapts the final four books “The Slippery Slope”, “The Grim Grotto”, “The Penultimate Peril”, and “The End” — gives viewers an ending that is perhaps a bit more concrete than the open-ended style the books closed with.

“When you see ‘The End’, you’ll think that it’s what Daniel always had in mind, though it’s not,” executive producer Barry Sonnenfeld explained to Entertainment Weekly. “It wraps up in such a strong way that you may think we came up with the idea at the beginning of the first season.”

For those unfamiliar with the series, A Series of Unfortunate Events (both books and Netflix series) tells the story of Violet, Klaus, and Sunny, the three Baudelaire orphans. Following the deaths of their parents, the trio are placed under the guardianship of Harris’ Count Olaf who really only wants to take their inheritance. The children find themselves having to outsmart him in order to survive all while also trying to discover the truth behind their parents’ mysterious death.

In addition to Harris, the series stars Patrick Warburton, Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, Presley Smith, K. Todd Freeman, Usman Ally, Matty Cardarople, and Tara Strong.

A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.