Netflix Fans Are Raving About 1899's Debut
Netflix fans have been diving into 1899 on the streaming service and loving the dark series. Baron bo Odar and Jantje Friese are back for the mystery-horror spectacle on the platform. They thrilled audiences with Dark and now the Atlantic Ocean plays host to the scares. A ship named the Kerberos has begun a voyage to fins another vessel called the Prometheus. However, the ocean is terrifying and the mysteries that lie below the waves might not be the only thing to be wary of out on the high seas. When the first clip debuted at TUDUM this year, a ton of of horror fans circled the date on their calendars. Their hype was not misplaced if these first reactions are anything to judge by.
"On their journey across the vast and treacherous Atlantic Ocean, the passengers of the Kerberos encounter the biggest mystery of their lives. Welcome to 1899, a deeply immersive new series from the creators of Dark," a description of 1899 says.
#1899Netflix is trending on Twitter! pic.twitter.com/ZS2te89lII— 1899 🜃 (@1899Netflix) November 17, 2022
Fun performance
Can't Wait To See Aneurin Barnard In 1899 He's Such An Incredible Actor!#1899Netflix pic.twitter.com/3SxCDqVTsI— sarah trevino (@sarahkyle7) November 17, 2022
Full blown mystery
Episode titles 🜃— 1899 🜃 (@1899Netflix) November 15, 2022
Can you decode them? pic.twitter.com/mwY4qBgXnJ
But, is it?
Show Time #1899Netflix
EP : 1 The Ship pic.twitter.com/9FgbQFdoLn— Badri (@VGarikela) November 17, 2022
Theories are popping
Thoughts and theories? #netflix #1899Netflix pic.twitter.com/30KFTJUS9G— Keith-Andrew ⛄️🏳️🌈 (@K3ithAndr3w) November 17, 2022
At long last
Waited 2 years for this. #1899Netflix pic.twitter.com/9NnHj6ZJbm— Junaid Shah (@JunaidNotFound) November 17, 2022
The plot thickens
FINISHED THE FIRST EP OF #1899netflix AND I ALR FEEL LIKE THIS pic.twitter.com/HaS9B6x0V1— alex @ lost at sea 🜃 (@19oct1899) November 17, 2022
What is Lost...
#1899Netflix from the makers of Dark is out now. "WHAT IS LOST WILL BE FOUND"🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ok496qh5eG— Akash Msd (@Akash_Pandla) November 17, 2022
Gonna be a good one
Been a while since I've last been hyped for a series as much as I am for this. #1899Netflix pic.twitter.com/pvjnqKg891— Ani (@theroadsdriven) November 17, 2022