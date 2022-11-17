Netflix Fans Are Raving About 1899's Debut

Netflix fans have been diving into 1899 on the streaming service and loving the dark series. Baron bo Odar and Jantje Friese are back for the mystery-horror spectacle on the platform. They thrilled audiences with Dark and now the Atlantic Ocean plays host to the scares. A ship named the Kerberos has begun a voyage to fins another vessel called the Prometheus. However, the ocean is terrifying and the mysteries that lie below the waves might not be the only thing to be wary of out on the high seas. When the first clip debuted at TUDUM this year, a ton of of horror fans circled the date on their calendars. Their hype was not misplaced if these first reactions are anything to judge by.

"On their journey across the vast and treacherous Atlantic Ocean, the passengers of the Kerberos encounter the biggest mystery of their lives. Welcome to 1899, a deeply immersive new series from the creators of Dark," a description of 1899 says.

1899 is now streaming on Netflix!

