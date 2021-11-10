Beloved Animated Series Continues to Climb the Netflix Top 10 Ranks

Netflix has a new top dog in the world of television, at least for the time being. The last month or two have been dominated by thrillers Squid Game and You, each occupying the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 for an extended period of time. Squid Game actually broke several records for the streamer. However, the past week has seen the two shows finally start to fade down the list, and a different title has taken the TV crown.

Big Mouth, the animated series about puberty, is currently the number one TV show on all of Netflix. Tuesday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 shows the original holiday film Love Hard still in the first spot, with Big Mouth following in second place overall. This is the first original series to pass the likes of Squid Game or You since they debuted.

The sudden spike in interest for Big Mouth can be attributed to Netflix finally debuting a new season of the beloved series last week. The acclaimed comedy has been popular with fans since it first arrived, and it seems to still be picking up steam with the release of Season 5.

Big Mouth may not be for everyone, and it certainly won’t be a hit amongst families or kids, but its fans are really showing out for the new installment.

You can check out a breakdown of Tuesday’s Netflix Top 10 below.

1. Love Hard

“After meeting her perfect match on a dating app, an LA writer learns she’s been catfished when she flies 3,000 miles to surprise him for Christmas.”

2. Big Mouth

“Teenage friends find their lives upended by the wonders and horrors of puberty in this edgy comedy from real-life pals Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg.”

3. The Harder They Fall

“Gunning for revenge, outlaw Nat Love saddles up with his gang to take down enemy Rufus Buck, a ruthless crime boss who just got sprung from prison.”

4. Narcos: Mexico

“Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new ‘Narcos’ saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel’s ascent.”

5. You

“A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.”

6. Catching Killers

“The investigators behind infamous serial killer cases reveal the harrowing, chilling details of their extraordinary efforts in this true crime series.”

7. Squid Game

“Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.”

8. Cocomelon

“Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family.”

9. 21 Jump Street

“Two rookie cops go from park duty to prom until they’re given a big assignment: Bust a drug ring by going undercover as high school students.”

10. Maid

“After fleeing an abusive relationship, a young mother finds a job cleaning houses as she fights to provide for her child and build them a better future.”