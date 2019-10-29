Netflix Renews Another Life for Season 2

While Netflix has announced the ending of several different shows over the past few months, the streaming service is still handing out a few renewals here and there. Netflix has long had a strong sci-fi audience, thanks in large part to the success of Stranger Things, so there was a lot of hype surrounding the debut of Another Life earlier this year. The reviews for the new series were pretty rough, but it looks like the sci-fi faithful still showed out when it counted most, because Netflix has handed a second season order to Another Life.

Series lead Katee Sackhoff broke the news of the renewal to fans on Tuesday afternoon with a tweet, sharing her excitement for the return of Another Life. The tweet was accompanied by a video of Sackhoff telling everyone about the new season.

“I have the most exciting news,” Sackhoff wrote in the tweet. “Another Life is officially coming back for Season 2 on Netflix! Can’t wait to see you all back in space.”

The NX on Netflix account went on to confirm the news as well, quoting Sackhoff’s initial tweet with a little bit more information about what’s to come.

“You heard it here second! Another Life is officially coming back for Season 2! Filming in 2020 with Katee Sackhoff, Justin Chatwin, Samuel Anderson, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow returning in their original roles!”

In addition to the returning cast from Season 1, there will be some more casting announcements specific to Season 2 ahead of production next year. The second installment will shoot in Vancouver, Canada in early 2020. Creator and showrunner Aaron Martin will also return for Season 2.

Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis for Another Life:

“Another Life centers on astronaut Niko Breckinridge (Katee Sackhoff) who is focused on searching for alien intelligence. She leads a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact. As Niko and her young crew investigate, they face unimaginable danger on what might very well be a one-way mission.”

Are you excited for Another Life to get a second season? Let us know in the comments!