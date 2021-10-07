Yet another Netflix original series is getting axed by the streaming service. Dash & Lily, the romantic comedy series that was released during the holiday season last year, isn’t returning for a second season. Given that there had been no word about the series in nearly a year, it was easy to assume that Dash & Lily wouldn’t be coming back for another go-round. According to Deadline, Netflix has finally made things official this week.

Over the summer, Dash & Lily producer Shawn Levy cast doubt on the idea of the series returning for Season 2. Another Netflix series that Levy worked on, I Am Not Okay With This, was originally brought back for Season 2. However, the arrival of the pandemic caused the streamer to reverse its decision, retroactively cancelling it. Levy compared the two shows when speaking to Collider back in August, making it seem like Dash & Lily was also done.

“It’s a reminder that sometimes you can make something really good and do your job right and still have no control over viewership or box office and outcome,” Levy said. “So that’s one of those shows, like Dash & Lily, which just won a bunch of Daytime Emmys where it’s like we, and the team at 21 Laps, feel like we made the show we promised. We made the show we wanted. Not enough people watched and it is a cruel metric in the age of the streaming wars. And sometimes, if you don’t get the eyeballs, you don’t get to make more of the thing. That’s what happened there.”

Despite the signs pointing toward cancellation, fans held out hope for Dash & Lily to return. Yes, the ending to the first season was very conclusive, and didn’t seem to leave a ton of room for another adventure, it isn’t based on a book series with more than one entry. David Levithan and Rachal Cohn’s Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares is a multi-book series, so there was a road map in place for more seasons if Netflix had decided to keep it going. But that’s not how the cookie crumbled, and the Dash & Lily TV adaptation is officially over.

Are you disappointed to see Dash & Lily cancelled by Netflix? What did you think of the first season of the series? Let us know in the comments!