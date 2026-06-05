Netflix’s Star-Packed Comedy Series Returns As Top 3 Streaming Hit, and Its Major Cameo Cliffhanger Sets Up More

As we near the midpoint of 2026, it’s already been a pretty strong year for comedy TV shows on Netflix. The streamer has had several new and returning sitcoms and comedy-dramas already, including: the debut of Dan Levy and Rachel Sennott’s Big Mistakes; the second season of Running Point, starring Kate Hudson; Lisa McGee’s follow-up to Derry Girls, How to Get to Heaven from Belfast; and the adult animation Mating Season, to give but a few examples.

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One of the biggest and best of the bunch is The Four Seasons, which returned for Season 2 on Netflix on May 28th. The series, created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield, is a remake of the 1981 movie of the same name starring Alan Alda. It follows the highs and lows of a group of six friends – made up of three different couples – across Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter.

It features an incredible cast, including Steve Carrell (who is only briefly in the second season), Fey, Colman Domingo, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, and Erika Henningsen. It’s proved to be a hit in its sophomore outing, with 4.4 million views and 18.3m hours viewed globally in the first four days of release, per Tudum. That’s enough to put it in the worldwide top 3, and it also holds the #3 spot in the United States.

The Four Seasons Season 3 Seems Very Likely

Image via Netflix

The success of The Four Seasons means there show should run for a while longer yet. The most difficult part might be lining up cast schedules – Domingo, in particular, is incredibly busy – but it would seem silly of Netflix to not bring back a show with these actors that’s such an easy watch for subscribers. And really, if it doesn’t run for (at least) four seasons, then what are we even doing here? Thankfully, Season 3 is hoped for by the creators – when asked by ScreenRant how many seasons the show might run for, Wigfield said:

“Just like 80 or 85! [Laughs] No, I don’t know. As many as they’d let us do for you! This is only the second season, so I think we’ll know when it feels like it’s coming to a natural stopping point. I would love to do another season, if we could.”

Warning: SPOILERS for The Four Seasons Season 2 from this point on.

The Four Seasons is the kind of show where it’s easy to envisage it running for several more seasons. It’s a slice of life comedy-drama, and there’s always going to be something to do with these characters. Such a big part of the fun is them all coming together after a few months apart and seeing how life has changed and what lingering things might not have been addressed. It doesn’t need huge stakes, nor to always have major dramatic changes like the death of Nick in Season 1.

Image via Netflix

Season 2’s ending also very much set up a third season, with a big new addition to the cast: David Tennant. The actor made a cameo in the finale as Gianpiero, Anne’s neighbor as she begins her new life in Italy. Again, it might depend on schedules, but surely there’s no way we’re not going to get to see how that plays out in a third season, and he’d be a great addition to that core cast. It wouldn’t be great for the show to end on a romantic cliffhanger like that, so while you never know, I’d assume a Netflix renewal will arrive sooner rather than later.

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