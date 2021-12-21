Netflix Confirms Huge The Witcher Season 2 Streaming Numbers

The second season of The Witcher starring Henry Cavill debuted to massive streaming numbers on Netflix. The Witcher took the Number 1 spot in the streamer’s Top 10 list for the week of December 13-19, with viewers watching 142.4 million hours of Season 2 in just three days — the new season premiered on December 17th. Follow behind in second place is The Witcher Season 1 with 49.2 million hours watched, as fans binged the first season before jumping into the new installment of the fantasy series based on the books by author Andrzej Sapkowski. Coming in third place is HBO Max’s Titans Season 3 with viewers watching 23.8 million hours for the week.

To put The Witcher streaming numbers in perspective, the live-action adaptation Cowboy Bebop was streamed 21.6 million hours in its first three days, the animated event series Arcane 34.1 million, and the international smash hit Squid Game 63.1 million.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The remaining Top 10 includes Lost in Space Season 3 with 19 million hours viewed; Selling Tampa Season 1 with 14.2 million hours; Lost in Space Season 1 with 12 million hours; Maid with 10.6 million hours; Titans Season 1 with 10.3 million hours; Arcane Season 1 with 10 million; and Cocomelon Season 4 with 10 million.

The synopsis for The Witcher Season 2 reads: “Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

ComicBook.com spoke to Freya Allan, who plays Ciri, about a training scene gone wrong with Lambert actor Paul Bullion.

“Oh yeah. That was funny as hell because basically, obviously Lambert comes in and he has to slice the dummy. Right? And he’s very tall. I think he’s like 6’3 or something. So Lambert comes in and he’s like, ‘yeah, let me like show you how this is done Ciri’ and he’s like taking the piss out of Ciri, and then he goes over and the dummy just doesn’t break in half. It just swings. And then I was like, ‘oh, that’s a bit awkward, isn’t it, Paul’, who plays Lambert, and then we go for another take. Again, the thing doesn’t break, and I’m like, this is getting a bit awkward for you now, he’s sort of trained and everything. And just like our characters, I was sort of taking the mick out of him a little bit. We were sort of laughing about it,” Allan said.

“And then the third take, finally the thing breaks and I could see on his face that he had this sense of ‘thank God’ because that was going to be really embarrassing if he didn’t get that again,” Allan continued. “And because of that, the camera wasn’t on me and very badly I just couldn’t hold it together. So I’m just standing there going like, you know when you’re trying to hold in a laugh? Like smirking, like I had exactly that because I could see that he was so like, thank God it worked this time.”

What are your thoughts on Season 2 of The Witcher? Let us know in the comments!