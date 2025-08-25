Emily in Paris Crew Member Dies on Set

The Netflix series Emily in Paris has become a global sensation since its debut, charming audiences with its blend of romance, comedy, and high fashion set against the picturesque backdrop of the French capital. The show follows the adventures of Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), an ambitious American marketing executive who transfers to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity. Over four seasons, Emily in Paris has grown into a significant hit for Netflix, praised for its escapist appeal and charismatic cast. Production is currently underway for its highly anticipated fifth season, which sees Emily’s journey expand into Italy. However, the filming was recently struck by tragedy on location in Venice with the death of crew member Diego Borella, an Italian professional hired as a third assistant director for the new season.

Borella, 47, suffered a sudden medical emergency on the set in Venice on Thursday, August 21st. While preparing for the day’s final scene inside the historic Hotel Danieli, Borella collapsed from what was likely a heart attack. A medical crew on site attempted to revive him, but their efforts were unsuccessful, and he was officially pronounced dead around 7:00 p.m. local time. Following the incident, production on the series was temporarily paused.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a member of the Emily in Paris production family,” a spokesperson for Paramount Television Studios said in a statement for The Hollywood Reporter. “Our hearts go out to the individual’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Emily in Paris Season 5 Takes Fans to Italy

The upcoming fifth season of Emily in Paris is set to significantly expand the show’s world, trading Parisian streets for Italian canals and ancient avenues. At the end of the fourth season, Emily was asked to lead the launch of Agence Grateau’s new Italian office in Rome, a move that sets up her new professional and personal challenges. The official synopsis reveals that as Emily adapts to life in a new city, a work idea backfires, leading to both career setbacks and personal heartbreak. The season will also include Venice as a key filming location, adding another iconic European city to Emily’s adventures. However, creator Darren Star has assured fans that despite the Italian focus, the show remains centered on its protagonist’s connection to France, stating that it is not a permanent move.

The core cast of Emily in Paris is set to return to Season 5, including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Ashley Park (Mindy), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Samuel Arnold (Julien), and Bruno Gouery (Luc). Lucien Laviscount will also return as Alfie, and Eugenio Franceschini, who plays Emily’s new romantic interest Marcello, will have a recurring role. The new season introduces several new cast members, including Bryan Greenberg, Michèle Laroque, and Minnie Driver.

Emily in Paris Season 5 official synopsis reads: “Now the head of Agence Grateau Rome, Emily faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city. But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.”

Emily in Paris Season 5 is scheduled to be released on Netflix on December 18, 2025.