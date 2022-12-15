Netflix Exec Reveals Why The Sandman Renewal Took So Long

The Sandman absolutely shattered expectations when it debuted on Netflix earlier this year, delivering an inspired adaptation of the beloved DC comic. Despite the series being streamed by subscribers for millions upon millions of minutes, it still took the streamer several months to officially greenlight a new batch of episodes. While fans definitely welcomed that news, some had wondered why it took so long — until now. New comments from Peter Friedlander, Netflix's head of UCAN scripted TV, essentially reveal that The Sandman's delay was so they could creatively get their "ducks in a row."

"We wanted to spend the time to get creatively aligned around what would be the next, best experience with 'The Sandman,'" Friedlander told Variety. "And because of that, we wanted to spend the time with [showrunner Allan Heinberg] and Neil and really talk through and be thoughtful about what the approach should be — because Season 1 is also very thoughtful and intentional. So that was really what took the extra time, is to get our ducks in a row."

"I'm very excited about what we have in store and we have made some great decisions around where this will go," Friedlander added. "So it's a stay-tuned and watch. Like you, I am a major 'Sandman' fan and to be able to watch Neil and Allan do what they do is extraordinary. I think what they did with Season 1 — it's refreshing, it's breathtaking, it's iconic. It's all of those descriptions and to know that it connected with audiences is just so rewarding."

What is The Sandman about?

The Sandman is based on the iconic comic from Neil Gaiman and artists Sam Kieth, Mike Dringenberg, Jill Thompson, Shawn McManus, Marc Hempel, Bryan Talbot, and Michael Zulli. A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic – and human – mistakes he's made during his vast existence.

Season 1 of the series stars Tom Sturridge as Dream, Kirby Howell-Baptise as Death, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Asim Chaudhry as Abel, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Joely Richardson as Ethel Cripps, David Thewlis as John Dee, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Stephen Fry as Gilbert, Patton Oswalt as the voice of Dream's raven Matthew, and Mason Alexander Park as Desire.

The first season of The Sandman is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.