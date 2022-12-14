The Sandman's New Episodes Might Not Be Called Season 2

After months of speculation, Netflix finally renewed The Sandman for a new batch of episodes earlier this fall. The series, which is based on the ambitious DC comic of the same name, became a smash success when it debuted on the platform in August, and fans are definitely eager to see how the momentum continues in the future. As a new report from Variety hints, there's a chance that the next round of The Sandman might not follow a traditional Season 2 format. Peter Friedlander, Netflix's head of UCAN scripted content, hinted that the streamer has considered releasing future episodes of The Sandman in batches, similar to the approach to the last season of Stranger Things. Season 1 of The Sandman already tried a similar approach with its bonus episode, "A Dream of a Thousand Cats / Calliope", which was surprise released weeks after Season 1.

"There are decisions that haven't been made, but we are considering batching approaches," Friedlander revealed. "Everything's on the table when it comes to Sandman. It's an innovative show."

"The Sandman always follows his own path. I do really believe that," Friedlander added. "The show, I think, was so popular because it was such a discovery and it was such an invention. That's what we're trying to honor as we continue to tell this story, and it shouldn't follow any path other than its own. And I genuinely believe that, and I want to help tell the story in that way with Neil and Allan, and protect the storytelling so it's the best experience it can be. And so part of that is also just keeping it secret till we know more!"

What is The Sandman about?

The Sandman is based on the iconic comic from Neil Gaiman and artists Sam Kieth, Mike Dringenberg, Jill Thompson, Shawn McManus, Marc Hempel, Bryan Talbot, and Michael Zulli. A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic – and human – mistakes he's made during his vast existence.

Season 1 of the series stars Tom Sturridge as Dream, Kirby Howell-Baptise as Death, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Asim Chaudhry as Abel, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Joely Richardson as Ethel Cripps, David Thewlis as John Dee, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Stephen Fry as Gilbert, Patton Oswalt as the voice of Dream's raven Matthew, and Mason Alexander Park as Desire.

The first season of The Sandman is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.