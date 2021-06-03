New Netflix Geeked Week Details Revealed

Fresh details about the previously announced Netflix Geeked Week have been revealed. The streamer has announced that their week-long celebration of all things geek will take place across all of the Netflix Geeked social channels including Twitter, Instagram, Twitch, TikTok and Facebook in addition to details being available on GeekedWeek.com. Geeked Week will take place from Monday, June 7 to Friday, June 11, kicking off every day at 9am PT/12pm ET/5pm GMT. Rahul Kohli and Mari Takahashi will host the festivities, with special guest hosts including Trisha Hershberger, Erika Ishii, Geoff Keighley, Yuri Lowenthal, and Kiera Please also appearing.

The official press releases from Netflix about Geeked Week teases "major announcements" are incoming in addition to teaser and trailer premieres, plus official first looks, behind-the-scenes footage, cast interviews, celebrity games, script table reads, live performances and much more. Each day of the week will be themed to different types of Netflix content including days for film, comic books, fantasy, anime/animation, and gaming. Netflix says that over 50 projects from the streamer will be talked about during the week long event including:

The Sandman

The Umbrella Academy

The Witcher

Gunpowder Milkshake

The Cuphead Show!

Arcane

Lucifer

Fear Street Trilogy

Kate

Castlevania

Masters of the Universe: Revelation

La Casa de Papel

Resident Evil

Cowboy Bebop

Cobra Kai

Godzilla: Singular Point

Sweet Tooth

Vikings: Valhalla

And more!

With Netflix specifically mentioning The Sandman, The Umbrella Academy, and The Witcher as titles that will be included (they're the first three on the list) fans will no doubt be interested to see what's revealed for these popular properties.

Production on The Sandman and the third season of The Umbrella Academy has been ongoing for sometime with confirmation previously being announced about casting. Filming on the second season of The Witcher has already wrapped with Netflix Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos previously saying it would premiere later this year. That timing in mind, perhaps a brief teaser is on the horizon.

“What happened in the first part of this year was that a lot of the projects that we’d hoped to come out earlier did get pushed because of the post-production delays and Covid delays and we think we’ll get back to a much steadier state in the back half of the year," Sarandos said during their company's investor call earlier this year. "Certainly in Q4 where we have the returning seasons of some of our most popular shows like The Witcher and You and Cobra Kai as well as some big tentpole movies that came to market a little slower than we’d hoped like Red Notice and Escape From Spiderhead."

Netflix Geeked Week will kick off next week!