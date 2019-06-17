Netflix’s GLOW Season 3 Trailer Released

Netflix on Monday debuted the first trailer for the Las Vegas-set season 3 of GLOW, again starring Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin.

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling have suffered the loss of their televised shows, but strip club owner Ray (Horatio Sanz) has offered Zoya the Destroya (Brie), Liberty Belle (Gilpin) and the ladies the opportunity to perform for even bigger audiences at the Fan-Tan Hotel & Casino, located in the entertainment capital of the world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s a pretty sexy season I would say, it’s sexier. There’s a lot more sex and nudity,” Brie told Entertainment Tonight of the third season, debuting August 9 on Netflix.

“Our show has always been about women’s bodies and the way that that changes these characters being in Vegas, I think everyone feels a little more open. We all know the saying ‘What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,’ I think all the characters are feeling that a little bit.”

With Sydelle Noel, Britt Baron, Britney Young, Kate Nash, Gayle Rankin, Kia Stevens, and Marc Maron back for season 3 — alongside series newcomer Geena Davis as Sandy Devereaux St. Clair — GLOW is perfect for a weekend binge because “it’s a fun show to watch,” Brie said.

“There are so many characters, you’re bound to relate to someone. We have wrestling, it’s set in the ’80s, it’s really great eye candy, but the characters are wonderful. And I think the stories are really sweet and positive, and even though we sort of delve deeper and deeper into these people, in general, I think it’s a really optimistic show, and that’s something we need right now.”

The body-positive GLOW makes its leading ladies feel fierce, Brie added.

“We’re all in such great shape because we’re doing wrestling on the show, and something I love about working on GLOW is when I’m there shooting it, I don’t think much about my body at all,” she said. “We have such a powerful group of women that we work with, and nobody has body issues, we eat food, and we have fun. So I think I was kind of excited about the nudity and stuff like that this season, because when I’m shooting the show is when I feel my most powerful.”

GLOW season 3 premieres August 9 on Netflix.